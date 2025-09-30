Who is Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy? Discover the heartwarming journey of these two Aussie cricket stars

Football Moyes Reflects On Everton's Missed Chances In 1-1 Draw Against West Ham David Moyes expressed disappointment over Everton's inability to convert chances in a 1-1 draw against West Ham. Despite an early goal, Everton struggled to maintain their lead and faced increased pressure from the Hammers. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

David Moyes expressed frustration over Everton's inability to capitalise on their chances, resulting in a 1-1 draw against West Ham at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton initially took the lead with Michael Keane's impressive header in the 18th minute. This goal marked Everton's 361st headed goal in Premier League history, equalling Manchester United's record.

Despite Everton's early dominance, they struggled to create clear opportunities after Idrissa Gueye's speculative shot shortly after halftime. West Ham improved as the game progressed, with Crysencio Summerville nearly equalising following a mistake by Jake O'Brien. However, Jordan Pickford made a crucial save to deny him.

Everton managed an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.73 from 12 shots, while West Ham achieved 1.17 from 14 attempts. Moyes acknowledged the team's inability to secure a second goal, which allowed West Ham to gain confidence and eventually equalise through Jarrod Bowen in the 65th minute.

"We played some decent stuff at times, we got a goal but we couldn't get a second one, which would have been all important," Moyes told BBC Sport. "We did a lot of good things, but we just couldn't quite craft a chance to get a second goal."

West Ham's persistence paid off with Bowen's equaliser marking Nuno Espirito Santo's first goal as manager. Despite James Garner's powerful strike being saved by Alphonse Areola late in the game, Everton needed James Tarkowski's last-ditch tackle to prevent Bowen from scoring again.

Jack Grealish was instrumental for Everton, creating four chances against West Ham. He leads the Premier League this season with 17 chances created but his teammates failed to convert these opportunities into goals.

Challenges Ahead for Everton

Everton have not won in their last four matches across all competitions. This includes their recent derby loss to Liverpool and EFL Cup exit against Wolves. The draw against West Ham was their second consecutive at Hill Dickinson Stadium since moving from Goodison Park.

Moyes highlighted the need for improvement as they prepare to face unbeaten Crystal Palace this Sunday. "It's certainly one we are more familiar with, but we want to win," Moyes added. "Our record here at the moment has been good enough; we want to keep it going."

Moyes remains optimistic about raising expectations despite acknowledging that there is still much work ahead for his team this season.