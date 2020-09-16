Every Premier League player to score a hat-trick on opening weekends; including Salah

Bengaluru, Sept. 16: Once again Liverpool rode on the success of Mohamed Salah as the Reds defeated a highly energized Leeds United 4-3 at Anfield.
The Egyptian not only became the first-ever player to score on the opening day of four consecutive domestic campaigns for a single club but also the treble saw him joining an exclusive club of Premier League stars who scored a hattrick on the opening day fixture of Premier League.
Salah became the ninth player in the Premier League's rich history to have opened the season with a hattrick and below are the eight other players who bagged three on the opening day of the Premier League campaign:
1. Raheem Sterling
The City attacker scored a hattrick against West Ham on the opening day of last season in City’s resounding 5-0 win at the London Stadium. Scoring the treble also helped him achieve a personal milestone with his 50th league goal for City.
2. Didier Drogba
The Chelsea forward scored three times in 2010 under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti against West Bromwich Albion which marked a 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Drogba's goal included a free-kick, a close-range shot, and a deflection goal.
3. Gabriel Agbonlahor
The Aston Villa forward scored an opening day hat-trick after almost a decade when he put three past Joe Hart in Villa's 4-2 win over Manchester City back in August 2008 at Villa Park. He scored with his right-foot, left-foot and head in an ideal start to the season
4. Dion Dublin
The Coventry forward came from behind twice to help his side to a big win over Chelsea in 1997. Dublin scored two headers followed by a superb half-volley to win the game 3-2.
5. Fabrizio Ravanelli
The Italian forward scored a hat-trick on his debut after coming to Premier League. In his very first game, he scored thrice as his side Middlesborough drew 3-3 with Liverpool.
6. Kevin Campbell
The Nottingham Forest attacker scored three goals in the opening fixture in 1996 as they beat Coventry City 3-0.
7. Matt Le Tissier
The Southampton legend scored two penalties and curled a free-kick into the top corner but could not stop his side losing against Nottingham Forest 4-3 in August 1995.
8. Micky Quinn
Quinn became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in the opening week when he netted thrice in their 3-0 win over Arsenal back in August 1993.