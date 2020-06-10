Everything you need to know ahead of Fantasy Premier League's return next week

Bengaluru, June 10: England's top-flight football is set to be back on our screens from June 17 and so is Fantasy Premier League.
The endeared fantasy game which is played by millions of users around the world was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. But it has again come into the spotlight after Premier League released a provisional set of fixtures.
But ahead of the return, the game has set some new rules. Here we have discussed everything you should know prior to the return to make sure your fantasy team is ready to compete.
When is the first game and what is the deadline?
The rescheduled fixtures have been reorganised into new gameweeks denoted with the '+’ symbol, starting with Gameweek 30+ next week. The remaining 92 games will be played over nine gameweeks starting with Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United on June 17th. The deadline of the gameweek is 9.30 PM IST.
Change of rules?
Upon the resumption, the fantasy team has provided a big gift to all its users. Until the GW30+ deadline without using your wildcard option all the managers can make unlimited transfers in the squad.
Any club with double gameweek bonanza?
Yes, the upcoming gameweek will see four teams playing twice. Aston Villa, Arsenal, Burnley and Manchester City will play twice in the gameweek.
Chips and wildcards
As usual with FPL, various strategies can be used over the coming weeks which could depend upon on your remaining chips. From the gameweek 30+ onwards you can use your extra advantage if you hadn't used those boosters before. Triple captain, bench boost and free hit can be used straight away and the same goes for the wildcard as well.
Change of transfer prices?
FPL has also decided to not to change any transfer price of any player. There won't be any price changes until after the GW30+ deadline has passed. So those players whose values had dropped because of their absences could well serve as a bargain.