Football Eberechi Eze And Marc Guehi Fully Committed To Crystal Palace Amid Transfer Speculation Oliver Glasner reassures fans that Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi remain dedicated to Crystal Palace despite ongoing transfer rumours. Their strong performances in recent matches highlight their commitment.

Oliver Glasner expressed confidence in Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi's commitment to Crystal Palace after their goalless draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. Despite transfer rumours linking Eze to Tottenham or Arsenal and Guehi to Liverpool, both players remain integral to the team. The Eagles have not won against Chelsea in their last 16 top-flight encounters but came close this time, with a disallowed goal in the first half.

Eze's free-kick in the 13th minute initially found the net past Robert Sanchez. However, it was overturned as Marc Guehi was deemed too close to the Chelsea wall. Despite another opportunity for Eze, which Sanchez saved, neither team managed a late winner. Palace is set to embark on their first European campaign with a Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad on Thursday, and Glasner expects both Eze and Guehi to be available.

Glasner confirmed that key players from last season are still with Crystal Palace. "The 15, 16 players who had the most minutes last year are still here," he told Sky Sports. He acknowledged the transfer rumours surrounding Eze and Guehi but affirmed their dedication to the club. "They were 100% with this group in Crystal Palace," he stated, highlighting their significant contributions.

Some managers might exclude players facing uncertain futures, but Glasner chose differently by starting both Eze and Guehi. Eze led with six shots and two on target, while also delivering four crosses for Palace. Meanwhile, Guehi made five clearances, surpassed only by Maxence Lacroix and Tyrick Mitchell, who each had seven.

When asked if he considered leaving out Eze and Guehi due to transfer speculations, Glasner replied firmly: "Not at all." He praised their performances against Liverpool and Chelsea, emphasizing their alignment with the team. "As long as they are 100% committed, they will play as they are so good," he added.

Glasner revealed his frequent interactions with them during training sessions. "I spoke to them almost daily," he said, underscoring their qualities as both footballers and individuals. His approach reflects his belief in maintaining a strong team dynamic despite external distractions.

Challenges Faced by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace has drawn more matches than any other Premier League team since last season began (15 draws). They have drawn five of their last seven games (winning two). Defender Chris Richards expressed frustration over the result against Chelsea, feeling they deserved more from the match.

"We were pretty disappointed," Richards told Sky Sports. He lamented how VAR decisions affected them: "You live and die by VAR; [on Sunday] we died by it." Despite this setback, Richards remains hopeful about future performances.

The team aims to build on their recent performance as they prepare for European competition on Thursday. Richards emphasized focusing on delivering strong performances while ignoring external noise regarding transfers.

The upcoming European campaign marks an exciting chapter for Crystal Palace as they seek success beyond domestic competitions. With key players like Eze and Guehi committed to contributing positively amidst transfer speculations—Palace looks forward confidently towards achieving new milestones together under Glasner's leadership.