Barthez returns to Toulouse as goalkeeper consultant

Paris, November 10: Former France goalkeeper Fabien Barthez has returned to Toulouse for the rest of the season in a consultancy role.
Barthez will work with Toulouse goalkeeper coach Patrice Garande and academy chief Denis Zanko for the Ligue 2 club, with whom he made his professional debut in 1991.
After leaving Toulouse the following year, Barthez went on to win the Champions League with Marseille, and two Premier League titles with Manchester United after claiming the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with Les Bleus.
"My pure passion has pushed me to invest myself in a consultancy role. I wish to convey and share my vision of this position in its entirety, in collaboration with the technical staff, for the goalkeepers of the first team and the academy," Barthez said in a statement.
"I would like to thank president [Damien] Comolli, the management team as well as Patrice Garande, Rudy Riou and Denis Zanko for their trust and their welcome."
Toulouse were relegated to Ligue 2 after the top-flight season was curtailed last April.
The club sit ninth after winning four of their opening 10 games, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.