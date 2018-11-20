Cesc Fabregas offered January exit from Chelsea by AC Milan

London, Nov 20: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas could be one of the big names to move to AC Milan in the winter window as the Italian side looks to sort out its midfield crisis in the coming transfer window.
Milan are currently short of options in the midfield after long-term injuries to Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura. Bonaventura is out for the rest of the season with ligament injury while Biglia has suffered a calf injury which will sideline him at least for a couple of months.
Under such a situation, the Rossoneri are looking for a cut-deal for midfield recruitment and apparently, Fabregas's profile is attracting the Serie A side.
Fabregas, who joined the Stamford Bridge side in 2014 has slowly lost his place in the starting lineup since last year, and this year too he does not have a big role at Chelsea.
The 31-year-old has only made nine appearances under new boss Maurizio Sarri this season in all competition. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season and no renewal talks mostly set to happen it looks increasingly likely that he'll be shown the exit door at Stamford Bridge.
Thus to cash in on the midfielder in January instead of losing him on a free next summer, Chelsea are reportedly now ready to sell the midfielder amidst potential interest. It is understood that the Serie A side have already been in contact with the Spaniard's intermediaries regarding the transit. But the only stumbling block, as of now, is Fabregas's huge wages which he needs to reduce in order to be signed.
Earlier in the Summer too, Milan tracked the midfielder over a potential approach but opted against making a formal offer for him. However, now with Gattusso facing a crisis of options in the midfield, they are set to return for the 31-year-old midfielder with a fresh approach for him in January.
Apart from the Spaniard, AC Milan officials Leonardo and Paolo Maldini have also identified two other players with Leandro Paredes of Zenit and Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka as different options but Fabregas is their top priority.
Should Fabregas leave, he could be the first of many names to depart from the club in January. Veteran defender Gary Cahill has also been linked with a move out of the side in winter window while winger Victor Moses could also follow the suit for more game time.