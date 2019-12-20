Fantasy football tips: 5 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 18

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Depth is needed in your team in December for there will be plenty of games coming at your doorstep in the coming two weeks. However, in the gameweek 18 Fantasy Premier League, owners have had to make some major decisions as no Liverpool players will take part in this week due to their commitment in the club world cup. West Ham too won't have any matches to play so managers have to bench out or transfer players of these two sides.
Most obvious two teams to look up to next week are Leicester and Manchester City. However, with both the sides playing each other it will be wise to search for other options.
Here is our list of five favourable options whom you can take in your team this week:
Goalkeeper
Vicente Guaita CRY, £5.1m
Most inform goalkeeper at the moment. The Palace shot-stopper has three clean sheets in the last four games will play against Newcastle next who are not that much of an attacking threat.
Defender
Diego Rico BOU, £4.3m
Bournemouth stopped their winless run with a surprise 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend and this weekend they’re at home to Burnley. Rico so far has been impressive both in defensive shape as well in attacking hence picking him could turn out to be a wise inclusion.
Midfielders
Richarlison EVE, £7.8m
The Everton forward has been in sensational form in the last couple of weeks. He has three goals in last four games and with Everton still unbeaten under Duncan Ferguson and them playing at home against Arsenal, who so far have been defensively vulnerable, transferring him in the side is a safe pick.
Jack Grealish AVL, £6.1m
Villa's next game is against struggling and defensively weak Southampton. Hence, getting their most inform player of this season who has four goals in last eight games would be sensible.
Forwards
Teemu Pukki NOR, £6.6m
After a dry spell, the Finnish forward seems to be again back on track. He’s scored three in four games and with Norwich playing at home next against Wolves, he could be worth investing.