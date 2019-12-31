Fantasy football tips: 5 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 21

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Gameweek 21 would see the first round of Premier League actions of the new year, with some sides looking to work further on a strong start, while others trying to change their struggling fates.
It will be the third matchday withing two weeks, means with such high congested fixtures, there is every bit of chance of managers making squad rotation which led us to analyse option for the gameweek 21.
But there are certainly some interesting options for the Gameweek 21 and here is our pick of five players whom should you take in your team by transferring or using the second wild card to oversee the squad:
Goalkeeper
Ben Foster WAT, £4.8m
Kept clean sheets in each of his last two games at home and under Pearson, the side looked solid at the back at the moment. They will next face Wolves at home who somehow are not a much-attacking threat and them playing two matches withing three days could work in the bottom-placed side's favour.
Defender
Joseph Gomez LIV, £5.1m
The English defender is certain to start next couple of games due to injuries to Matip and Lovren and looking at his price, he could be good options given Liverpool's run of form and next couple of fixtures. They will next play Sheffield at home who are not much of the threat at the upfront.
Midfielders
Willian CHE, £7.1m
The most in-form player at the moment for the Blues, the Brazilian winger has two goals and an assist in the last two away games. They will next travel to Brighton who are not much compact defensively.
Dele Alli, £8.9m
The English midfielder has been the star presence under Mourinho and with the side now plying their trade against struggling Southampton, he has a good chance of earning points.
Jamie Vardy LEI, £10.1m
Top scorer of the league as of now, the English man is the most owned player from the forward section. Leicester's upcoming fixture looks easy on paper and with the form, he’s in, that makes him an obvious choice to select against Newcastle.