Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fantasy football tips: 5 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 21

By
Fantasy football tips: 5 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 21

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Gameweek 21 would see the first round of Premier League actions of the new year, with some sides looking to work further on a strong start, while others trying to change their struggling fates.

It will be the third matchday withing two weeks, means with such high congested fixtures, there is every bit of chance of managers making squad rotation which led us to analyse option for the gameweek 21.

But there are certainly some interesting options for the Gameweek 21 and here is our pick of five players whom should you take in your team by transferring or using the second wild card to oversee the squad:

Goalkeeper

Ben Foster WAT, £4.8m

Kept clean sheets in each of his last two games at home and under Pearson, the side looked solid at the back at the moment. They will next face Wolves at home who somehow are not a much-attacking threat and them playing two matches withing three days could work in the bottom-placed side's favour.

Defender

Joseph Gomez LIV, £5.1m

The English defender is certain to start next couple of games due to injuries to Matip and Lovren and looking at his price, he could be good options given Liverpool's run of form and next couple of fixtures. They will next play Sheffield at home who are not much of the threat at the upfront.

Midfielders

Willian CHE, £7.1m

The most in-form player at the moment for the Blues, the Brazilian winger has two goals and an assist in the last two away games. They will next travel to Brighton who are not much compact defensively.

Dele Alli, £8.9m

The English midfielder has been the star presence under Mourinho and with the side now plying their trade against struggling Southampton, he has a good chance of earning points.

Jamie Vardy LEI, £10.1m

Top scorer of the league as of now, the English man is the most owned player from the forward section. Leicester's upcoming fixture looks easy on paper and with the form, he’s in, that makes him an obvious choice to select against Newcastle.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pogba to stay at Manchester United
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: football willian ben foster fantasy
Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue