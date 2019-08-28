Fantasy Premier League team for Gameweek 3

Bengaluru, Aug 28: Another week of Premier League football has passed by and another set of players has emerged as heroes.
Most of the FPL managers slowly but surely are now getting a shape of their season-long players. However, if you do not have a clear picture, our Gameweek 3's dream XI may guide you to pick players.
Every week we look at the top point gainers with the respect to fantasy football regardless of their price and here is our Fantasy Premier League Team of the Week:
Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn - Southampton - 7 points
Only three teams managed to earn clean sheets last weekend and visiting team Southampton managed to thump Brighton 2-0 in one of those games. The Sotton showstopper although competed against a 10 man Brighton but helped steer the away side to a vital clean sheet with a couple of big stops and a commanding display, which also earned him an additional save bonus point.
Defender: Bjorn Engels (Aston Villa)
Aston Villa got the first Premier League win on Friday night against Everton and Engels played a vital part in the 2-0 victory for the newly-promoted side. Signed from Reims this Summer, the centre-back seems to be quickly becoming a fan-favourite at Villa Park and put in a titanic display to nullify any threat the Toffees posed. His defensive trait also earned him the maximum bonus points.
Defender: Jannick Vestergaard - Southampton - 9 points
Another member of the Southampton backline which stood stand against Brighton. The Danish defender was instrumental in keeping the clean sheet and an additional three bonus points for his impressive performance.
Defender: Patrick van Aanholt - Crystal Palace - 10 points
Palace caused the shock of the weekend but taking all three points off United at Old Trafford, with Van Aanholt scoring the winner with seconds remaining. His goal earned him an additional two bonus points for a tally of 10 overall, as Palace won away at United for the first time since 1989.
Midfield: David Silva - Manchester City - 10 points
Silva got his first start of the campaign against the Cherries and delivered a hint of his evergreen quality with two assists, earning a total of 10 points.
Midfield: Mark Noble - West Ham - 9 points
The West Ham campaign got off to the mark with a penalty received by Lanzini. He earned nine points with the goal and also secured an additional two bonus points.
Midfield: Nathan Redmond - Southampton - 10 points
The third Southampton player to make into the list this week. The English attacker scored one goal and along with a clean sheet and two bonus points, earned the second-most points from midfield.
Midfield: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 15 points
The star of this week, the Anfield ace thumped down the Gunners 3-1 in their home game scoring two vital goals. He scored one penalty while the second was Salah at his very best, streaking clear of the covering defenders and slamming home. He has been the highest-scoring fantasy player for the past two seasons and seems to be amongst the top scorers once more after hitting 15 points this weekend.
Forward: Sergio Aguero - Manchester City - 13 points
For two consecutive weeks, the Argentine has found the back of the net, this time with a brace. His price tag is highest among the forwards, but till now he has justified the hefty fee.
Forward: Sebastien Haller - West Ham - 13 points
West Ham's club-record signing got off the mark in his second game only. Back from injury Haller scored twice against a dismal Watford side to help the Hammers record their first win of the season and clinching three bonus points for the fantasy as well.
Forward: Tammy Abraham - Chelsea - 13 points
Letting go of his Super Cup misery, the Chelsea academy product finally got off to the mark and in an impressive fashion. In a thrilling game in Carew road, he scored a double as the Blues earned their first win of the season at Norwich. His brace saw him earning three bonus points, giving him a total of 13 points.