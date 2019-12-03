Fantasy Premier League team of Gameweek 14

Bengaluru, Dec. 3: Another week of Premier League football has passed by and another set of players has emerged as heroes. Most of the FPL managers are slowly but surely getting a shape of their season-long players.
However, here's our look at Gameweek 14's dream XI. Every week we look at the top point gainers with the respect to fantasy football and here is our Fantasy Premier League Team of the Week:
Goalkeeper:
David Martin - West Ham - 10 points
Dream debut for a 33-year-old keeper who made his first Premier League appearances for a side where his father is termed as a legend. Martin produced a solid display to help Manuel Pellegrini's side to a shock 1-0 win over London rivals, Chelsea. His six saves earned him two points before he was repaid with three bonus as one of the best players.
Defender:
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool - 17 points
Highest point-getter from the defence this week, Virgil ended the weekend scoring two important headers helping the side getting another three points for the side. The 28-year-old's goals and three additional bonus point handed him 17 points, the highest total of any player for the week.
Aaron Cresswell - West Ham - 14 points
One goal and a clean sheet against London rival Chelsea to mark off a great weekend for the West Ham defender who makes into the team of the week. He has not been a regular starter this season but delivered when given an opportunity as he registered his second double-figure points of the season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool - 10 points
He is one of the costliest defenders in fantasy side but he has been repaying it with consistent assists again this season. He provided two assists as Liverpool beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield and it earned him an additional two bonus points, taking his tally for the weekend to 10.
Matt Doherty - Wolves - 10 points
The Wolves has not had a tremendous season alike last season but this week has lived up to the expectations of his owners. He scored his second league goal of the season as Wolves drew 1-1 with Sheffield United on Sunday to earn 10 FPL points.
Midfield:
Dele Alli - Tottenham - 15 points
Completely resurgent under Jose Mourinho, the English midfielder has been in sensational form recently and his numbers proved to be the same this week. He scored twice against Bournemouth to be the highest point-getter from midfield this week.
Harry Wilson- Bournemouth- 12 points
The Liverpool loanee is arguably the best player for the Cherries but is only selected by 3.6% of the managers. But he scored twice against Spurs coming from the bench, his sixth of the season to be in the team this week. It was the second time he touched the double-digit mark.
Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace - 11 points
After three consecutive defeats, Palace finally managed to get past the obstacle and thanks to Zaha's goal in the weekend against Burnley they won 2-0. It was Zaha's best score of the season so far in FPL
Son Heung-Min - Tottenham - 10 points
The Asian superstar just can't stop producing points this season and for a consecutive third time makes into the team of the week. He provided two assists during Tottenham's 3-2 win over Bournemouth, earning 10 points including an additional two with bonus.
Forward:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal - 13 points
After some recent dry spell, last season's top scorer finally came back into the action this week as he scored twice in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Norwich. Only top scorer Jamie Vardy has now more points than the Arsenal captain out of all forwards
Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester - 11 points
A different source of winner for Rodger's side this week, the Nigerian forward came off the bench to score an injury-time winner against Everton. The 23-year-old also earlier provided the assist for Jamie Vardy's equaliser, which earned him three bonus points with a total of 11 for Gameweek 14.