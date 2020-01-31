Fantasy Premier League tips: 5 players to sign for Gameweek 25

Bengaluru, January 31: After a packed schedule with domestic cup ties, normalcy returns again to Premier League football this weekend.
The midweek fixtures saw four teams fighting out in the second-leg of the EFL Cup semi-final fixtures. And we also saw league leaders Liverpool, play their rescheduled Premier League fixture against West Ham.
Therefore there is a chance some teams will rotate their squad especially Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham. Apart from that, other sides are likely to field their first team players only barring the injured ones.
The injuries have piled up in the Premier League over the past few weeks which could force many managers to use their second wild card. And many could also make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of in-form players as per the comparative easy fixtures.
So, here are a few names you might want to consider for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team ahead of the gameweek 25 which kicks-off with high voltage tie Leicester hosting Chelsea at 6.00 PM IST.
Goalkeeper
Dean Henderson SHU, £5m
Sheffield have been one of the best teams in Premier League in terms of defensive aspects and Henderson has been pivotal in that case. The Blades will from now have a comparatively easy run of games in the coming weeks. They next play away to a Crystal Palace side that struggle for goals. So, signing him up could be a good choice.
Defender
Craig Cathcart WAT, £4.4m
Watford have been in fine form since Nigel Pearson took charge. Their defensive shape looks to have improved massively as they have conceded just once in their last five home Premier League matches. They next host Everton at home and given how Cathcart has played, it's a safe choice to pick him up.
Jamaal Lascelles NEW, £4.2m
Newcastle next face bottom-placed Norwich at home and picking players from Newcastle could definitely be helpful in getting points. The English defender's price is on the lower side and it could be deemed as good business.
Midfielder
Mohamed Salah LIV, £12.5m
Last season's top scorer looks to be back in form and you could sign him up if there are funds in your account. Liverpool have a good run of fixtures starting with Southampton this weekend and picking up Salah could be a good choice for a longer period. Although he is considered a forward, he can be picked in the midfield as well.
Forward
Troy Deeney WAT, £6.3m
The English veteran has five goals in seven matches for an in-form Watford side. They next face Everton at home and given Everton's away form, Deeney has every chance of finding the back of the net. So, he too makes a valuable pick.