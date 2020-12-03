Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five players for Gameweek 11

Bengaluru, Dec. 3: Fantasy Premier League game week 11 promises to be a memorable one as five top-flight matches are set to be staged in front of the fans for the first time since lockdown. But the pandemic still has a considerable hold over the professional sport.
Aston Villa v Newcastle United, originally scheduled to take place this Friday, has been suspended due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Magpies’ squad, with an announcement awaited on a new date.
So the postponement of Friday's match means the deadline will be one and half an hour prior to Everton's fixture against Burnley listed at 6.00 PM IST.
Last week presented some fantastic matches in a week that produced an average of 44 points. But some of the top picks like Mane, Salah, Kane or Son went blank to disappoint their owners. With some busy and tricky fixtures coming around, here hence we have picked five names who can help you make a difference this week:
Goalkeeper
Kasper Schmeichel LEI, (£5.5m)
Conceded two goals against relegation battlers Fulham last week but will have the chance to avenge that one this week with him facing bottom-placed Sheffield next.
Sheffield United have scored just 4 goals this season so the Danish shot-stopper could expect a quiet day out in goal.
Defender
Reece James CHE, (£5.1m)
The right-back is one of the most affordable ways of buying into Chelsea's in-form defence. The Blues have four clean sheets in the last five games. They next face Leeds at home where James could return clean sheet points as well as attacking returns.
Midfielders
Riyad Mahrez MCI, (£8.3m)
Scored a hattrick last weekend and now will be up against a shaky Fulham who have conceded the most goals of any team in the league so far this season. Hence, an in-form Mahrez could deliver another high scoring game week.
James Ward-Prowse SOU, (£6.1m)
The English midfielder has three double-digit figures in the last five games. His next two fixtures are away to Brighton and home to Sheffield Utd, hence there is a big chance for him to continue his golden run.
Forward
Jamie Vardy (£10.2m)
The English striker went pretty close to score last week but only managed an assist. But he will have the same chance again this week against Sheffield Utd's poor defence.