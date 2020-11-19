Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five players for Gameweek 9

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: With the International break coming to an end, Premier League action is set to resume from this weekend and so is the quest for Fantasy Premier League points.
Numerous players have suffered injuries or tested positive for Covid-19 while away with their national teams making them unavailable for Gameweek 9. Mohamed Salah is one of the biggest examples of the lot.
Although, most of the fantasy owners have probably gotten an idea of their preferred player. But those who still have not settled with their side here's a chance for you to take a close look at the game week 9 tips.
Here we have put in five names you might want to consider ahead of the game week which kicks-off with Newcastle United hosting Chelsea on Saturday:
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy CHE, £5.1m
The new Summer arrival has kept three clean sheets in the last four games with Chelsea looking tight at the back.
The Blues next travel to St. James Park and Steve Bruce's defensive approach against big teams may lead the keeper to clinching another clean sheet.
Defender
Matt Targett AST, £4.5m
Fresh from winning 3-0 at Emirates where the left-back recorded an assist, he will get a promising run of fixtures ahead starting with the home game against Brighton. Villa have had a good defensive record this season so far too, and it could work in the left-back's favour this week.
Aaron Cresswell WHU, £5.1m
Cresswell has already managed to notch three assists along with his three clean sheets and looking at his next fixture with Sheffield away, more attacking points are sure to come. Chris Wilder's side so far struggled defensively, and with Cresswell on set-piece duty, he can nick in points for his side.
Midfielder
Bruno Fernandes MUN, £10.5m
With Salah out of action, Bruno Fernandes looks to be the best alternative choice in the long run. He scored two goals and an assist in the 3-1 win at Everton last week and looks next gets a mouth-watering home fixture against struggling West Brom.
Forward
Dominic Calvert-Lewin EVE, £7.8m
The Toffees are on a poor run of form but face struggling Fulham next. The English forward has provided points every gameweek so far, barring one and he should benefit further from the return of Richarlison in the next match.