Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 15

Bengaluru, Dec. 24: Footballers have gotten a Christmas break in other top Europan leagues but certainly not in England.
The busy period of Christmas and Boxing day will see Premier League sides engaging in battles with three Gameweeks set to take place over the next ten days.
With such high congested fixtures, there is every bit of chance of fantasy managers making squad rotation which led us to analyse option for the gameweek 15.
With just one week left to use the first wild card, many could seek the option to oversee the whole squad while many could make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of in-form players considering comparative easy fixtures.
If so, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Leicester hosting Manchester United.
Goalkeeper
Alisson LIV, £5.9m
The Brazilian returned to the team against Crystal Palace last week and helped the side win 7-0. The League leaders next face West Brom at home. And from a likely goal-fest, the Reds can expect a clean sheet against a blunt Brom.
Defender
John Stones MCI, £4.8m
City have kept clean sheets in each of Stones’ last four league appearances. Pep fielded Laporte in midweek so Stones is likely to start at the weekend against Newcastle.
Midfielder
Mohamed Salah LIV, £12.5m
One of the most inform players at the moment, Salah next faces West Brom at home. The relegation fighters have struggled defensively, conceding the second-most goals of any Premier League team. And Salah's sublime form at Anfield means he could be on the scoresheet once again.
Anwar El Ghazi AVL, £5.7m
The Dutch attacker produced 17 points in the last gameweek and looks to be in fine form. Villa next face Palace at home who conceded 7 in the last game. So he could be worth a gamble.
Forward
Che Adams SOU, £6.0m
The English striker has been in fine form this season with four goals and five assists so far. Although he has blanked in the last week after two consecutive good matchdays but is likely to be involved in any goalscoring returns the Saints can produce against struggling Fulham next.