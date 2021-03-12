Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 28: Luke Shaw, Riyad Mahrez lead the picks

Bengaluru, March 12: With the conclusion of midweek European football ties, the attention once again shifts to the Premier League as well as to fantasy league teams for the weekend. And with just ten gameweeks remaining in the league, it is surely a crunch period for managers in forming their line-up.
It could be a perfect time to use your remaining chips or make some transfers to keep up with the current trend of in-form players with respect to fixtures. So, we have a few names you might want to consider for your Fantasy Premier League teams, ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Newcastle United hosting Aston Villa at 1.30 AM IST on 13th March.
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy CHE, £5.1
For the past month, Thomas Tuchel's side boasts the record of meanest defence in the league with five clean-sheets on the trot. Although they will be up against free-scoring Leeds next, given their current form, it could be a safe bet to rely on them.
Defender
Luke Shaw MUN, £5.2m
The Manchester United defender is currently in his career-best form and has delivered the most points among defenders in the last one month. He faces a tricky test against high-flying West Ham next, but looks to be a decent option to stick with given his current form.
Midfielders
Mason Mount CHE, £7m
The Chelsea midfielder will be up against Leeds next who have been pretty vulnerable in defence. Mount has delivered two double-digit points in the last four games also which makes him a very appealing transfer option heading into Gameweek 28.
Riyad Mahrez MCI, £8.1m
The Algerian winger has produced either a goal or an assist in all but one of his last six matches. He faces relegation battlers Fulham next. So he could be on the scoresheet once again.
Forward
Kelechi Iheanacho LEI, £5.6m
The Leicester City forward has delivered 18 points from his last two league matches and as they face bottom-placed Sheffield United next, he could offer a value-pick selection.