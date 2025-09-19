English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
FC Goa vs Al Nassr Tickets: What are Ticket Prices to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo? When and Where to Buy Tickets? All You Need to Know

By MyKhel Staff

FC Goa has confirmed that general sale tickets for the upcoming clash against Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are now available in Goa, with the nationwide online sale set to open on September 19, 2025.

The club has implemented a four-phase ticketing plan to manage demand and give local supporters priority access before sales expand across India.

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Tickets What are Ticket Prices to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo When and Where to Buy Tickets

The Gaurs will take on the Saudi giants in the AFC Champions League 2 clash on October 22. The prized clash will be at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, and it is likely to be graced by the football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Ronaldo's potential historical match on Indian soil, the enthusiasm has been massive across the country.

Ticketing Phases

Phase 1: Early access for season ticket holders.

Phase 2: Priority window for fans who attended both the Al Zawraa and FC Istiklol fixtures.

Phase 3: Currently underway, with tickets available at physical counters in Goa.

Phase 4: Nationwide online sale starting September 19, 2025.

Box Office Details (Goa)

South Goa - Fatorda Swimming Pool (10:00 AM - 8:00 PM)

North Goa - FC Goa House, Porvorim (11:00 AM - 5:00 PM)

The counters will also remain open on September 19, subject to availability. FC Goa officials stated that demand has been high, with queues forming hours before opening, reflecting strong interest among Goan fans to secure seats locally before tickets go on sale nationwide.

The highly anticipated fixture, featuring Al Nassr's star-studded squad, has drawn attention from supporters across India, with the club reporting purchases from 25 cities during the early phases. Given the scale of demand, tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and fans have been advised to secure their seats either in person at the box offices or through the official online portal once sales open nationally.

What are the Ticket Prices for FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 Match?

Lowest Price: Rs 2500 (South Lower and North Lower)

Middle Range: Rs 3,500 (South Upper and North Upper)

High Range: Rs 5,000 (East Lower), Rs 6,500 (East Upper)

Highest Price: Rs 8,500 (West Upper)

Story first published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 8:54 [IST]
