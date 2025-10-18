Who Were The 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike? All You Need To Know

Football Bruno Fernandes Advocates For Stability At Manchester United Amid Support For Ruben Amorim Bruno Fernandes emphasises the need for stability at Manchester United while backing manager Ruben Amorim. With recent performances raising concerns, Fernandes believes in the long-term vision needed to succeed. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Bruno Fernandes has emphasised the need for stability at Manchester United, aligning with Jim Ratcliffe's endorsement of Ruben Amorim. United recently secured a third consecutive Premier League victory at Old Trafford by defeating Sunderland 2-0. Despite this success, questions linger about Amorim's leadership as the team prepares to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

United's current position is 10th in the league standings, and they have yet to secure consecutive league wins under Amorim's management. Fernandes expressed confidence in Amorim, stating that stability is crucial for the club's progress. "I think the club needs stability," Fernandes told Sky Sports. "That's the [message] I think Jim wants to pass through everyone."

Manchester United has struggled in away matches, remaining winless in their last eight Premier League games on the road (D2 L6) since a 3-0 victory over Leicester City in March. Overcoming this poor form at Anfield presents a significant challenge. The last time United endured a longer winless streak away from home was in September 1989 under Alex Ferguson.

The recent win against Sunderland brought some optimism, but Fernandes acknowledged that another subpar performance against Liverpool could be detrimental. "Any manager that comes here will be one game away from a crisis," he noted. "This club is always like that."

Fernandes highlighted the constant pressure managers face at Manchester United, where each game can dramatically shift perceptions. He stressed the importance of understanding the club's ambitions both short-term and long-term. "We have players that are aware of the dimension of the club and how it works," he said.

Fernandes believes that having both players and management aligned in their vision for the club is beneficial. He stated, "If Jim sees it the same way as the players, that the manager is the right one for the job, it makes it better that we have two groups of people looking in the same way."

The captain also mentioned that Amorim is well-prepared for these challenges and understands what managing such a high-profile club entails. The focus remains on achieving success both immediately and in future matches.