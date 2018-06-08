FIFA 2018 World Cup: Player to watch: Toni Kroos, Germany's hidden weapon

Bengaluru, June 8: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is one of the most decorated footballers and administrators in Germany. A man of sharp instincts, Rummenigge made an uncharacteristic error when he let go Toni Kroos in 2014 on the grounds that the mid-fielder is a not "world-class player."
Bayern Munich, where Rummenigge is the CEO, had to swallow the disappointment of seeing Kroos prospering into the best midfielder in the world at Real Madrid with whom the 28-year-old has won three Chamspions League title.
It was a rare slip by a club that is usually so canny about offloading players. For eg: Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski went down the hill after their stint with Bayern. But in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Germany will be vastly benefited by the presence of Kroos in the midfield.
What makes Kroos crucial to Germany?
Kroos controls the midfield so silently. You hardly notice his hard work but he gets done so much work. Kroos has that innate German quality that makes players from that country a valued lot - fight until death for the ball. But he gets it done sans the hoopla.
Kroos passes has that silken touch that you often finds in an Andres Iniesta or Xavi, his passes hardly bounce off the turf but whoosh along the surface to their target. But again there is minimal movement, no exaggerated twist and turns, and it's quite stunning that Kroos has 90 per cent pass completion rate in La Liga for the last three seasons.
But Kroos is not only about precision as his game is also about effectiveness. The Bundesliga Fanatic gives you an interesting piece of statistics: in the 2015-16 season, Kroos' average rival defence engagement rate was 85 per cent per game while other midfielders playing in the same position as Kroos in the entire Europe averaged a mere 28 per cent.
Chinks in Kroos missile
While the high football IQ and pass accuracy of Kroos allow the coaches to deploy him anywhere in the midield, the German is not really a pacey footballer and will be tested against the likes of his Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who is quick and powerful.
Kroos is also not great at the anchor role and prefers to have another attacking midfielder next to him if asked to play deep. Bastian Schweinsteiger had done that role during Kroos' Bayern Munich days and in the last World Cup for Germany and now the veteran is gone.
Such gaps are not plugged at this stage of his career but they are not fatal in nature either to grind down his game. And he knows how to adapt in big stages after all he is already a World Cup winner with four Champions League medals to boot. He will be central to German schemes in Russia in their quest to defend their title.
