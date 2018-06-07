FIFA 2018 World Cup: Player to watch: Gabriel Jesus, Brazilian goal hunter

Bengaluru, June 7: From a boy who painted the streets and walls outside the stadiums in Brazil as a 17-year-old during the 2014 World Cup, Gabriel Jesus has grown into a football sensation the world over by the time the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia is upon us.
The estimated current market value of Jesus stands at a whopping $95 million. A look at his figures in the 2017-18 season for Manchester City might make you a bit suspicious though about that price tag - 17 goals from 42 matches (13 in 29 EPL games and 4 in 9 Champions League matches). He has scored 9 goals for Brazil in 16 international games, including one against Germany in a friendly that was touted as a 'revenge game.'
Pintando a rua para a copa de 2014 🇧🇷⚽️🙏🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/U5tjOATgNY— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) May 30, 2017
But don't get fooled by those numbers that do not really project the talent or value of Jesus. The legends from Brazil too think the same. "If he continues to grow, he has everything to achieve that," Brazilian legend Zico told ESPN FC recently.
"He demonstrates everyday that he's a great professional, with fantastic quality. Gabriel is a player who pursues hard work with competence. He has everything to become one of the greatest in Brazilian football history," said Zico.
Why Jesus is rated so highly?
In Premier League circle, Jesus has got the tag of 'Tap In Man.' All of his 17 goals last season for City have come from inside the box and 8 of them from inside the 6-yard box. He does not do too many fancy stuff, unlike Neymar who loves to flaunt his skills on the field. Jesus' game is more straightforward, simple and centered around reaping maximum results.
Jesus is a perfect combination of nature and nurture. He has the natural gifts of a Brazilian footballer and is fortunate to get moulded by Pep Guardiola who believes in playing a free-flowing, beautiful brand of football without sacrificing the team ethos. It's a winning combination.
Why is he adored in Brazil and City?
Jesus stays strong to his roots despite the money, fame and the next big thing tag. The mixture can easily sweep a 21-year-old off the feet. But Jesus has remained the boy of the street kickabouts of Jardim Peri, Sao Polo. And Brazilians love one of their own very deep.
"Jesus is humble, simple and focused on his game a lot. His attention and concentration do not drift. At this young age, he has all the qualities of a good professional," Sergio Aguero, his colleague at City, had said. It may then be a bit ironic that the arrival of Jesus had pushed the Argentine to the benches last season.
Challenges in Russia
Jesus will have to tame the big stage, should he get a chance at the World Cup 2018. Of course, he has enough top flight football under his belt for Brazil and City but the biggest football stage in the world is a different beast.
The stiffest competition Jesus will face for a place in the eleven will come from Roberto Firmino, his Premier League rival at Liverpool. Firmino too was in good touch for the Reds, netting 27 goals in all matches for them and only behind Mohamed Salah (44).
Jesus said he didn't expect to be wearing Brazil's No 9 jersey, which once belonged to Ronaldo. And promised to show he deserved to keep it.
"I didn't expect even to be a footballer, but I always dreamt of that. It is no different with wearing No. 9. Many players made history with Brazil wearing it, I want to follow their path," he said.
