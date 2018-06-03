FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Can defending champions Germany pull off a repeat show?

Bengaluru, June 3: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14. And ahead of the World Cup opener, MyKhel breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Country: Germany
Placed in Group F also featuring Mexico, Sweden and South Korea
Fixtures:
Germany vs Mexico, June 17, at 8.30 pm (Moscow)
Germany vs Sweden, June 23, at 11.30 pm (Sochi)
Germany vs South Korea, June 27, at 7.30 pm (Kazan)
FIFA ranking: 1
Previous World Cup: Champion
Last appearance: 2014 (Champion)
Best finish: Champion (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Star players: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
Coach: Joachim Loew
It’s Germany’s title to lose. The reigning World Champions have had the perfect run-up to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Germany proved their mettle with a best-ever qualifying campaign by any European team. The 2014 champions will be looking for a repeat show and with Joachim Loew still at the helm, the defending champions look set for an encore.
The road to the Russia World Cup saw the Germans turn out to be an invincible outfit, notching up victories in all 10 of their qualifying games and also posting a massive goal difference of 39. The icing on the cake was the 2017 Confederations Cup victory. But their recent friendly loses will be a cause for concern for the manager.
Twelve years at the helm, Joachim Loew, has guided his country to unprecedented heights. The 57-year-old, who had been appointed as national coach back in July 2006, has done a commendable job with the team, leading them to the title in 2014. Moreover, under Loew’s guidance, the team’s style of play has seen a dramatic change. Loew has made the German outfit a more vigorous and creative outfit. A dominant and enjoyable team to watch on the field!
The defending champions boast of many veterans - several of them have lifted the World Cup in 2014. With the likes of Thomas Mueller, Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos in Loew’s line-up the team has enough experience to fall back on. Muller, has been the backbone of the team, always coming up with a consistent show for the national outfit. While Mueller offers the versatility in the team, Ozil, one of the most capped players of Germany, brings in the creative aspect. Kroos meanwhile sets the strategic tone of the team, while Hummels brings his leadership to the team.
The projected line-up for the reigning champs would be 4-2-3-1. Loew’s boys, who boast of a strong international record, will bank on the coach. Loew has been pegged as one of the best, if not the best international tacticians ever. Moreover, Loew also has the luxury of a deep talent pool.
With everything going in there favour, the team will be wary of their recent losses. Also their skipper and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has just returned from injury. Neuer had not been a part of any of the qualifying matches. But he returned to action during their dismal 2-1 loss to Austria. Though it remains to be a doubt whether Neuer will be the first choice, but his return in the last match will surely be something to cheer about after their string of losses in the recent warm-up matches.
Prediction:
The defending champions in all likelihood, will win all the first four games in Russia. Well, they should. While they’ve had a strong built up to Russia, one must also keep in mind that they have lost the last few friendlies. While many would hope that these losses mean nothing, Loew should take it as a warning and fill up the cracks in the team. Germany’s opening match against Mexico promises to be a mouthwatering one.
