FIFA ban Chelsea from transfer dealings for two windows

Bengaluru, February 22: Football's global governing body -- FIFA -- has banned Premier League club Chelsea from making any signings in the next two consecutive transfer windows following a breach of regulations regarding the registration of young players.
Chelsea have been handed the punishment for 29 incidences of breaching article 19, which relates to the transfer of players aged under 18.
"The Fifa disciplinary committee has sanctioned the English club Chelsea FC and The Football Association for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18," FIFA announced on their Twitter handle.
"Chelsea was found to have breached art. 19 of the Regulations in the case of twenty-nine (29) minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players.
"The club also breached art. 18bis of the Regulations in connection with two agreements it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters.
"The disciplinary committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two (2) complete and consecutive registration periods.
"This ban applies to the club as a whole - with the exception of the women's and futsal teams - and does not prevent the release of players."
