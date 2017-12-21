Football

FIFA rankings: India 105th. Germany on top

Posted By:
India football team remained 105th in the latest FIFA rankings
India football team remained 105th in the latest FIFA rankings

Bengaluru, December 21: The Indian men's football team remained stagnant on the 105th position while Germany finished first to be named the 'Team of the Year' in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday (December 21).

The Sunil Chhetri-led side, who were not slated to play any international fixtures since the previous rankings were released last month, retained their spot with 320 points.

World champions Germany, who qualified to defend their crown in Russia by winning all 10 of their qualifiers and have been unbeaten in 15 matches in 2017, succeed Argentina and Belgium, who were 'Team of the Year' in 2016 and 2015, respectively, according to FIFA.

Germany held on to the top spot in a largely unchanged ranking that reflects the fact that just 41 'A' internationals have been played since the previous edition and that few of those involved teams at the top end of the table.

Related Articles

Story first published: Thursday, December 21, 2017, 16:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 21, 2017
Read in Telugu: ఫిఫా ర్యాంకింగ్స్: 'టీమ్ ఆఫ్ ద ఇయర్' గా జర్మనీ, 105వ స్థానం
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS