FIFA U-17 WC: Jadon Sancho returns to Germany, Steve Cooper confirms

New Delhi, Oct 17: Highly-rated England Under-17 attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund after the German club called him back from the Under-17 World Cup.
After protracted negotiations with the Football Association of England, Dortmund allowed the ex-Manchester City forward to play in the group phase in India.
The youngster has been one of the best players in the Under-17 World Cup so far and it is a shame that he will not be playing in the knockout stage.
The 17-year-old scored three times as Steve Cooper's side advanced to the knockout stage with a 100% record.
Cooper was hopeful of keeping Sancho for the full tournament, starting with Tuesday's last-16 game against Japan but Borussia Dortmund were adamant that they want their young summer recruit of £10m back.
Sancho was allowed to do a recovery session with his England team-mates on Sunday before flying to Cyprus, where Dortmund have Champions League and UEFA Youth League games against Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday.
He is yet to make his first-team debut for his new club but was an unused substitute in their 2-1 Bundesliga win at Augsburg immediately before the international break.
"Jadon loves playing for England and this team in particular so it's sad to see him go," Cooper said.
"I can only imagine Dortmund want him back to play in their first team at the weekend and I assume he will be starting for them because I can't think of a reason why you would take a player away from a World Cup."
The 17-year-old came up from the Academy of Watford and later joined Manchester City.
This summer, Dortmund snapped him up from the Cityzens and allotted the club’s number 7 shirt vacated by the departure of Ousmane Dembele which speaks for their huge admiration for the youngster.