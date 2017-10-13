FIFA U-17 WC: Mexico look to notch up first win in match against Chile

Guwahati, Oct 13: Two-time champions Mexico would look to end their disappointing run of form so far in the tournament and notch up their first win when they take on Chile in their final group game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Saturday (October 14).
Mexico, who are on one point from two matches with a draw against Iraq, will qualify for the Round of 16 if they beat struggling Chile in the Group F match at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium tomorrow.
In that case, the Central American champions will collect four points and finish either second or third in the group depending on the outcome of the other Group F match against England and Iraq in Kolkata tomorrow.
With four points, they should be one of the four best third-place finishers to qualify for the knock-out round. Mexico did not make a great start to the tournament as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Iraq.
The Asian champions took an early lead and Mexico played a chasing game though they were able to get the equaliser. In their second group match, Mexico lost to one of tournament favourites England 2-3 in a thrilling match.
Diego Lainez scored two late goals after England had taken a 3-0 lead by the hour mark. The Chile team, the second place finishers in the South American qualifiers, has been having a wretched run in the tournament. They lost to England 0-4 in their opening match before slumping to another 0-3 defeat to Iraq.
The loss to Asian champions Iraq in their previous match must have demoralised Chile's confidence a lot but somehow they will need to shrug it off and come up with an inspired performance. Chile may even sneak into the Round of 16 with a win tomorrow depending on the results of the matches in other groups.
But, Chile may have to play tomorrow without their number one goalkeeper Julio Borquez who was shown a straight red card for a harsh foul in their opening match against England.
The Teams (From):
Mexico: Victor Diaz, Cesar Lopez De Alba, Cesar Rafael Ramos, Alan Maeda Luevanos, Luis Alejandro Salcedo, Oscar Haret Ortega, Carlos Alejandro Robles, Adrian Hernandez, Sergio Villarreal Lozano, Raul Martin Sandoval, Luis Javier Avila, Carlos Eduardo Guerrero, Alexis Gutierrez Torres, Diego Lainez Leyva, Deivoon Alexander Rico, Jesus Andres Alvarez, Marco Antonio Zarco; Ian Jairo Torres, Roberto Carlos De la Rosa, Cesar Saul Huerta, Daniel Guadalupe Lopez.
Chile: Rodrigo Cancino, Hugo Araya; Gaston Zuniga, Matias Silva, Lucas Alarcon, Sebastian Valencia, Nicolas Aravena, Yerco Oyanedel; Maximiliano Guerrero, Mauricio Morales, Martin Lara, Oliver Rojas, Branco Provoste; Diego Valencia, Pedro Campos, William Gama, Ignacio Contreras, Ignacio Mesias, Jairo Vasquez, Antonio Diaz.
Match Starts at 8 PM IST