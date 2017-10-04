FIFA U-17 World Cup: England and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho to play only in group stages

New Delhi, Oct 4: The FIFA Under 17 World Cup is just around the corner and England is one of the top favourite nations to win the trophy.
The Three Lions squad is boosted by promising academy youngsters from top European clubs and one big names among the squad is Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.
The Promising former Manchester City youngster recently made a move to Bundesliga side for a reported €7 million on the final day of the summer transfer window declining offers from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea.
The Three Lions World Cup dream rely upon heavily on the shoulder of the promising blood, however, the 17-year now looks set to miss the latter stages of the tournament should England qualify as the England could only secure his release from Borussia Dortmund for the group matches.
Sancho has already shown his worth in the Dortmund reserve side and also impressed everyone with his display in UEFA Youth League win over Real Madrid last week. The attacking midfielder is yet to make his senior appearances, however, could soon be called by manager Bosz in the first team if some of the reports are to be believed.
And to address the situation, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that teenager will only be available for England's three group games as he is required by the club more.
"Subsequently, Jadon will return to us," he is quoted as saying by kicker.
Sancho did not come with the rest of the England squad in Kolkata on Tuesday but is assumed to follow the team in time for their group opener against Chile on Oct. 8.
The young English squad just lost the U17 Euro final against Croatia in a shootout in May and the squad will now be ready to bounce back.
They have already head to Kolkata ahead of their group stage matches where they will compete alongside Iraq, Chile and Mexico. They will end their group-stage matches against Iraq on October 14.