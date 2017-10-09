FIFA U-17 WC: George Weah’s son Timothy Weah surprised by India’s quality performance

New Delhi, Oct 9: The USA under 17 World Cup star attacker Timothy Weah has claimed that despite their thumping win against India, he was surprised as well as impressed with the performance of the boys in blue.
The American boys demolished the Indian side 3-0 in the opening matchday and Timothy, son of legendary Liberian footballer George Weah also played a key part in the team.
And while talking about their performance, the 17-year-old suggested that The Indian team has a bright future ahead as all of them were technically good and capable of doing great things.
“I was very surprised they (India) played really well because I have never played against any Indian team. I thought they were really good. They are good technically also. There were small errors. I think they have a very good team for the future also,” Timothy told PTI.
“They have talent and they are going to compete against the best in the world. They hit on the crosspiece once and they never gave up. If I meet the Indian players in the team hotel I will respect them and tell them they had a great match,” he said.
“We were up against a very good Indian team but we were able to execute the gameplan of our coach. Overall it was a great team effort. The result will give us the confidence against Ghana.”
The youngster, who recently has signed for French giant Paris Saint-German, also heaped praise on the organisers and said the facilities provided to them is of the highest quality as well as rated India as a great country.
“It was beautiful, the stadium was beautiful and it was a great experience that the fans made their presence felt and wanted their team to win. India is a beautiful country. Everyone is so pleasant and nice. India is a great country.”
USA currently top the Group A and will fight with second-placed Ghana today. A win today will take them to the next stage of the World Cup.