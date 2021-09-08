FIFA U17 WWC, AFC Asian Cup will encourage young girls in India to pursue a career in football: Anju Tamang

New Delhi, Sep 8: India's female striker Anju Tamang believes women's football in the country has come a long way and credited the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the stakeholders for improving its standard.
The 25-year-old striker from West Bengal - who is a regular member of the national side and known for her goalscoring skills - claims things have improved at the grassroots level and the Indian women's football is making positive strides.
The number 10, who is known for her overall display upfront that helps the team in its buildup play, hails from Mujnai Tea Garden in Alipurduar, West Bengal. She made her name by scoring the fastest goal of the 2018-19 IWL Season, as she scored within 14 seconds in Gokulam Kerala's Group Stage match against SSB Women Football Club.
In an exclusive conversation with MyKhel, the striker from West Bengal reminisced her early days in Alipurduar where she used to practice with boys on sandy fields due to lack of facilities for girls. Tamang believes the efforts of the coaches and support staff have helped young girls improve their strength.
Here are the excerpts:
MyKhel: What were the troubles you faced in the early years of your career? Any specific incident that changed your professional life?
Anju Tamang: When I started playing football, the facilities in my locality were almost nil but with the minimum resources that were there, which included playing with the boys and sandy fields. I couldn't find any professional coach until I was 17, but I was determined to play outside. Later, at the age of 19, I got to join an academy at the age of 19 and my coach sent me to participate in IWL first season. My performance in the IWL helped me get in the eyes of the selectors and I received the national call-up. It was the biggest turning point of my career.
MK: What influence does a senior player like Bala Devi have on youngsters? She is the first Indian woman footballer to play for a foreign club. What kind of conversations do you have with her to get a call from an overseas club?
Anju: Bala Di is one of the biggest inspirations to all the players. She has led by example and shown all of us can get a chance to play in the foreign leagues if we keep working hard. Whenever I got a chance to speak with her, has always encouraged me to keep getting better and not limit myself.
MK: How do you rate the performance of the Indian women's football team in the last 3-4 years? In which areas do you think the team has improved?
Anju: I think we are getting better with every passing day. Thanks to the federation (AIFF) as they have been supporting us even during the worst times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We still had our camps going. We had exposures tours mainly in the past 3-4 years so we are learning and growing with every experience we are gaining from the international teams and training in our national camp. We have made rapid strides in every department but I feel, strengthening of the players is the area where we have improved the most.
MK: The women's team is also getting a lot of exposure now and international tournaments like the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, AFC Women's Asian Cup will also be held in India next year. How do you think it will help Indian women's football?
Anju: As I said before because of international exposure we have been growing as a team. I feel really happy that the U17 WC and AFC Asian Cup is being hosted by India. It will be the biggest opportunity to change the mentality of the people and more young girls will be able to pick up the football and pursue a career in the sport.
MK: Fitness is one of the biggest aspects to take the game to the next level. Do you think our girls have improved in this department?
Anju: Yes, I do feel fitness is one the biggest aspect to take the game to the next level. I also believe that girls have really worked hard under the guidance of our experienced staff to improve and get better in this area.
MK: How do you rate Indian football's domestic structure nowadays? It is helping young girls get the right amount of exposure and experience before they progress to the next level?
Anju: Yes, I feel that the domestic structure of Indian football has improved immensely. We have been provided with everything required to take our game to the next level.