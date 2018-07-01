Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Croatia vs Denmark

Ivan Rakitic the key to Croatias midfield (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Ivan Rakitic the key to Croatia's midfield (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Nizhny Novgorod, July 1: Mathias Jorgensen gave Denmark a very early lead but Mario Mandzukic responded very quickly to equalise for Croatia, it is 1-1 in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup, with a place in the quarter finals up for grabs in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday (July 1).

Live Score | Fixtures

4 MIN Goal! Croatia 1, Denmark 1. Mario Mandzukic levels for Croatia. That was quick response to going a goal down.

1 MIN Goal! Croatia 0, Denmark 1. Jorgensen gives Denmark an early lead after a scramble in the box.

Team news, for Croatia it's a reversion to the team that beat Argentina so comprehensively after making wholesale changes against Iceland.

For Denmark, Yussuf Poulsen is back from suspension and starts on the right in place of Sisto.

1
958073

Here is how the teams line up:

Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Brozovic, Rakitic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic

Denmark: Schmeichel, Kjaer, Christensen, Zanka, Dalsgaard, Eriksen, Delaney, Knudsen, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Cornelius

Zlatko Dalic's side return to Novgorod, the scene of their 3-0 win over Argentina in the group phase, for a delicately poised last-16 date.

Croatia are the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, having topped Group D with victories over Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland, while Denmark battled through from Group C behind France.

Tottenham star Eriksen cut something of a frustrated figure in the 0-0 draw with Les Bleus that send his side through, although he did score a fine goal in the 1-1 draw with Australia.

And Rakitic admits his midfield opponent is a player they will have to watch closely if they are to progress in the tournament.

As for team news, Denmark are still without midfielder William Kvist after he fractured two ribs against Peru. He looks set to miss the rest of the World Cup with Lasse Schone expected to take his place again.

Meanwhile, Croatia have no real worry injury wise, but they have eight players, including Rakitic, Brozovic and Mandzukic, one booking away from a one-match ban.

Zanka, Pione Sisto and Thomas Delaney are all one booking away from suspension.

Match is live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ESP 1 - 1 RUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 22:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue