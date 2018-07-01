Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Rooney: This could be England's year to win FIFA World Cup

Wayne Rooney - Cropped

London, July 1: Wayne Rooney believes "this could be the year" that England end a 52-year wait to win the World Cup again.

Rooney is one of the top signings in MLS history - DC United general manager

The former England captain - who is his country's all-time leading scorer - last played for the Three Lions in November 2016.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Since then, England's fortunes have been transformed under the guidance of Gareth Southgate, who leads his side into a last-16 tie against Colombia on Tuesday.

Rooney - who has just joined MLS side DC United on a three-and-a-half-year deal - has seen enough from Southgate's young squad to suggest they could match the achievements of the class of 1966, who won the World Cup on home turf.

"There's some big teams gone out of the World Cup and this could be the year England can go far and hopefully win it," he told Fox.

England impressed in their opening two wins over Tunisia and Panama, but came unstuck against Belgium in their third outing, slipping to a 1-0 defeat.

Rooney is not concerned by that loss, though, believing it has set them up for a charge towards the latter stages of the tournament.

"I think certainly the first two games they were excellent," he added.

"It's refreshing to see a lot of young players, a lot of energy, a lot of high pressing, they're scoring goals and are exciting as well.

"It's an exciting time to be an England fan.

"The game against Belgium was probably a game no one wanted to win and I think losing the game might actually benefit England to go further in the World Cup, to be on the right side of the draw which I believe they are."

Source: OPTA/OmniSport

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 74 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue