FIFA World Cup 2022: BYJU'S named as official sponsor of the football mega event in Qatar

New Delhi, March 24: Indian education technology (Editech) firm BYJU'S on Thursday (March 24) has been named as a sponsor of the Qatar World Cup 2022.
The Bengaluru-based firm, which offers online education catering to all age groups, also sponsors the Indian cricket team and said the deal was its first major move into soccer.
Financial details of the agreement were not announced but it is likely to come out later.
We are delighted to announce that BYJU’S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️.— BYJU'S (@BYJUS) March 24, 2022
This would make BYJU’S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally.
Stay tuned for more updates! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4M9cfHT5AN
"It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport," said BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in a statement.
Kay Madati, chief commercial officer of world soccer's governing body FIFA, said: "We are delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world."
The deal comes after FIFA said on Tuesday it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022.