FIFA World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove, Prize Money and Stats

FIFA World Cup 2022 Award Winners with Prize Money
|Award
|Team
|Prize Money in USD
|Champions
|Argentina
|$42m
|Runner-up
|France
|$30m
|Third Place
|Croatia
|$27m
|Fourth Place
|Morocco
|$25m
|Quarter-final Losers
|England, Netherlands, Brazil, Portugal
|$17m each
|Round of 16 Losers
|Switzerland, Senegal, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Poland, Australia, USA
|$13m each
|Group Stage Exiters
|Ecuador, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Iran, Wales, Serbia, Mexico, Cameroon, Ghana, Tunisia, Denmark, Germany, Costa Rica, Canada, Uruguay
|$9m each
FIFA World Cup 2022 Individual Awards
Golden Boot Winner 2022: Kylian Mbappe (France) - 8 goals in 7 matches
Golden Ball Winner 2022 (Player of the Tournament): Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 7 goals and 3 assists in 7 matches
Golden Glove Winner 2022: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)
FIFA Young Player Award: Enzo Fernandes (Argentina)
FIFA Fairplay Award: England
FIFA World Cup 2022 Team Records and Statistics
Total Goals Scored: 172
Fastest Goal of Qatar 2022: 2nd Minute - Alphonso Davies for Canada vs Croatia
Most Goals Scored: France (16 goals) in 7 matches
Least Goals Scored: Belgium, Denmark, Qatar, Tunisia, Wales (1 goal)
Best Defence: Tunisia (1 goal conceded) in 3 matches
Worst Defence: Costa Rica (11 goals conceded) in 3 matches
Hattricks: 2 - Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) vs Switzerland, Kylian Mbappe (France) vs Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 5 Goal-scorers
Kylian Mbappe (France) - 8 goals in 7 matches
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 7 goals in 7 matches
Julian Alvarez (Argentina) - 4 goals in 7 matches
Olivier Giroud (France) - 4 goals in 7 matches
Marcus Rashford (England) - 3 goals in 5 matches
FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 5 Playmakers
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 3 assists in 7 matches
Harry Kane (England) - 3 assists in 5 matches
Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) - 3 assists in 5 matches
Antoine Griezmann (France) - 3 assists in 7 matches
Ivan Perisic (Croatia) - 3 assists in 7 matches
FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 5 Goalkeepers
Emiliano Martinez (Argentina) - 3 cleansheets in 7 matches
Yassine Bounoue (Morocco) - 3 cleansheets in 7 matches
Jordan Pickford (England) - 3 cleansheets in 5 matches
Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) - 2 cleansheets in 3 matches
Aymen Dahmen (Tunisia) - 2 cleansheets in 3 matches