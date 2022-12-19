Football
FIFA World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove, Prize Money and Stats

By
Argentina lifted their third FIFA World Cup trophy
Argentina lifted their third FIFA World Cup trophy

Lusail, December 18: Argentina beat France 4-2 in the shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw in regulation time and extra time to lift their third FIFA World Cup title following a win over in the Qatar 2022 Final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday (December 18).

Lionel Messi converted from the spot to give Argentina the lead in the 23rd minute and Angel Di Maria double their advantage in the 36th minute, finishing off a wonderful team goal. However, Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the second half to take the match into extra time.

Messi scored his second and thought he had sealed the World Cup in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe completed his hattrick, the first in a World Cup Final, in the closing moments of extra timeto take the match into penalties.

In the shootout, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's effort, while Aurelien Tchouameni fired his effort wide and the two misses proved vital as all the Argentine spot-kick takers converted their attempts successfully.

This was Argentina's third World Cup triumph and the first since the legendary Diego Mardona won it for them 36 years ago in 1986 in Mexico.

Earlier on Saturday (December 17), Croatia, the 2018 runners up, continued their good showing at the World stage by beating Morocco in third-place playoff at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Atlas Lions' Achraf Dari cancelled out Josko Gvardiol's 7th minute opener in the ninth minute, but Mislav Orisic scored the eventual winner for Croatia in the 42nd minute to seal the bronze medal.

After nearly a month of action filled with surprises and stunners across 64 games, 172 goals and the dramatic final completed, mykhel compiles the full list of award winners, the prize money, records and statistics of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Award Winners with Prize Money

FIFA World Cup 2022 Award Winners with Prize Money

Award Team Prize Money in USD
Champions Argentina $42m
Runner-up France $30m
Third Place Croatia $27m
Fourth Place Morocco $25m
Quarter-final Losers England, Netherlands, Brazil, Portugal $17m each
Round of 16 Losers Switzerland, Senegal, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Poland, Australia, USA $13m each
Group Stage Exiters Ecuador, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Iran, Wales, Serbia, Mexico, Cameroon, Ghana, Tunisia, Denmark, Germany, Costa Rica, Canada, Uruguay $9m each
FIFA World Cup 2022 Individual Awards

FIFA World Cup 2022 Individual Awards

Golden Boot Winner 2022: Kylian Mbappe (France) - 8 goals in 7 matches

Golden Ball Winner 2022 (Player of the Tournament): Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 7 goals and 3 assists in 7 matches

Golden Glove Winner 2022: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

FIFA Young Player Award: Enzo Fernandes (Argentina)

FIFA Fairplay Award: England

FIFA World Cup 2022 Team Records and Statistics

FIFA World Cup 2022 Team Records and Statistics

Total Goals Scored: 172

Fastest Goal of Qatar 2022: 2nd Minute - Alphonso Davies for Canada vs Croatia

Most Goals Scored: France (16 goals) in 7 matches

Least Goals Scored: Belgium, Denmark, Qatar, Tunisia, Wales (1 goal)

Best Defence: Tunisia (1 goal conceded) in 3 matches

Worst Defence: Costa Rica (11 goals conceded) in 3 matches

Hattricks: 2 - Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) vs Switzerland, Kylian Mbappe (France) vs Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 5 Goal-scorers

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 5 Goal-scorers

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 8 goals in 7 matches

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 7 goals in 7 matches

Julian Alvarez (Argentina) - 4 goals in 7 matches

Olivier Giroud (France) - 4 goals in 7 matches

Marcus Rashford (England) - 3 goals in 5 matches

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 5 Playmakers

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 5 Playmakers

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 3 assists in 7 matches

Harry Kane (England) - 3 assists in 5 matches

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) - 3 assists in 5 matches

Antoine Griezmann (France) - 3 assists in 7 matches

Ivan Perisic (Croatia) - 3 assists in 7 matches

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 5 Goalkeepers

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 5 Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina) - 3 cleansheets in 7 matches

Yassine Bounoue (Morocco) - 3 cleansheets in 7 matches

Jordan Pickford (England) - 3 cleansheets in 5 matches

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) - 2 cleansheets in 3 matches

Aymen Dahmen (Tunisia) - 2 cleansheets in 3 matches

