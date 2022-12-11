FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Full list of fixtures, schedule, venue and streaming details

The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals are set. The global extravaganza is set to enter its final week and only four nations now remain from the initial 32, and one of them is going to lift the trophy on December 18.
Quarterfinals:
Croatia are set to take Argentina while Morocco are going to lock horns with France.
Date: December 14
Time: 00.30 IST (Late night December 13)
Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium
TV Details: Sports 18, DD Sports
Streaming: JioCinema App and JioCinema website
Date: December 15
Time: 00.30 IST (Late Night December 14)
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium
TV Details: Sports18, DD Sports
Streaming: JioCinema App and JioCinema website