Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo's gesture to walk Cavani off-the-field leaves fans divided on Twitter

FIFA World Cup: Ronaldos gesture to walk Cavani off-the-field leaves fans divided on Twitter

New Delhi, July 1: Millions of Cristiano Ronaldo fans all over the world were left stunned as Uruguay knocked Portugal out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 with an emphatic 2-1 win.

Edinson Cavani scored twice as the South American side shattered Ronaldo's World Cup dream on a day when another modern-day great Lionel Messi too failed to take his team, Argentina, to the next round.

Fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani curled home a superb 62nd-minute winner to settle a thrilling second-round duel in Sochi yesterday which sent Uruguay into a quarter-final against France next Friday.

1
958071

Cavani had already put Uruguay in front early on, only for Pepe to head Portugal level in the 55th minute in a thrilling contest that was not the battle of attrition many predicted.

Having breached Portugal's defence twice and giving his team an eventual winning lead, Cavani had to limp off the field, raising concerns over his fitness and giving an injury scare to Uruguay fans.

Cavani had to be helped off by Ronaldo before watching the rest of the game from the dugout with ice on a calf injury. It was Ronaldo's gesture to help the PSG striker walk off the field melted the hearts of several football fans.

Football fans on social media lauded the five-time Ballon d'Or winning player for showing sportsmanship against a player who knocked his team out of the World Cup.

Here's how social media reacted to Ronaldo's gesture:

However not many felt whatever Ronaldo did was out of sportsmanship. According to many, including the commentators, the Real Madrid star striker did so because Cavani was wasting the time as the match was heading towards its conclusion and Portugal were still trailing.

This is what others had to say:

After Uruguay clinched victory to set up a last-eight showdown with France, Cavani told A Bola: "It's very exciting. I have no words to describe this.

"I am happy, happy, happy. I wonder how people are in Uruguay. Let's continue to dream."

Cavani has scored three goals in Russia but faces a race to be fit to feature against Les Bleus on July 6, with medical tests to determine to the severity of the problem.

"I hope it's nothing," he added. "We'll see what happens, we'll do exams.

"I felt pain in my calf and could not continue on the field."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 74 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue