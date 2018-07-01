FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo's gesture to walk Cavani off-the-field leaves fans divided on Twitter

New Delhi, July 1: Millions of Cristiano Ronaldo fans all over the world were left stunned as Uruguay knocked Portugal out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 with an emphatic 2-1 win.
Edinson Cavani scored twice as the South American side shattered Ronaldo's World Cup dream on a day when another modern-day great Lionel Messi too failed to take his team, Argentina, to the next round.
Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani curled home a superb 62nd-minute winner to settle a thrilling second-round duel in Sochi yesterday which sent Uruguay into a quarter-final against France next Friday.
Cavani had already put Uruguay in front early on, only for Pepe to head Portugal level in the 55th minute in a thrilling contest that was not the battle of attrition many predicted.
Having breached Portugal's defence twice and giving his team an eventual winning lead, Cavani had to limp off the field, raising concerns over his fitness and giving an injury scare to Uruguay fans.
Cavani had to be helped off by Ronaldo before watching the rest of the game from the dugout with ice on a calf injury. It was Ronaldo's gesture to help the PSG striker walk off the field melted the hearts of several football fans.
Football fans on social media lauded the five-time Ballon d'Or winning player for showing sportsmanship against a player who knocked his team out of the World Cup.
Here's how social media reacted to Ronaldo's gesture:
You can be rivals but not necessarily enemies .. the best examples of sportsmanship #Legends all the way Ronaldo - Cavani .. Messi - Mbappe #FifaWorldCup18 #URUPOR #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/CTIuCv7NZV— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 30, 2018
The picture of the World Cup so far - Cristiano Ronaldo helping off an injured Edinson Cavani pic.twitter.com/cNkw69uTUX— Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) June 30, 2018
Portugal has lost match against Uruguay but Ronaldo has won millions of hearts by helping injured Cavani who scored goals against Portugal— bhartiyelady (@indianbyheart54) July 1, 2018
True gentleman ..#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/XaoEXC2znh
Cavani on Ronaldo, 'We've played against the best player in the world. He is always going to be an idol for me."— Priyanka Karki (@PriyankaKarky) July 1, 2018
A class show of sportsmanship from Cristiano Ronaldo!#Respect#URUPOR #worldcup2018 pic.twitter.com/h9HJia9hFl
Edison Cavani on Cristiano Ronaldo: "We've played against the best player in the world. He's always going to be an idol for me."#WorldCup #URUPOR 🇵🇹 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/DI6Ulrw70Y— wajii (@iwajjii) June 30, 2018
However not many felt whatever Ronaldo did was out of sportsmanship. According to many, including the commentators, the Real Madrid star striker did so because Cavani was wasting the time as the match was heading towards its conclusion and Portugal were still trailing.
This is what others had to say:
He actually turned him to get him off the pitch at the nearest point rather than hobble off to the centre...definitely no help meant in that situation.— Paul Winn🏴🇧🇷🇭🇷🇧🇪 (@Paul_Winn) June 30, 2018
Don't fool yourself. Cavani himself said Cristiano asked him to hurry up on his way out of the field. Obviously the reason for "helping" was to stop wasting precious time for Portugal.— Nicolas Silveira (@NicoNico_96) July 1, 2018
He's probably gonna win a golden ball for this commercial and "politically correct" act anyways
Lol he was just trying to get the main man who scored for Uruguay off the field quickly. Don't take what I say too harshly i'm just joking— Jimin's Jams ❤💙 (@bangjiminsjams) July 1, 2018
Don't think so.. He didn't want cavani to uncessarily slow things down... Of course people want to give some chance to Ronaldo... So take it 🐐— Akshay (@50m39uY) July 1, 2018
After Uruguay clinched victory to set up a last-eight showdown with France, Cavani told A Bola: "It's very exciting. I have no words to describe this.
"I am happy, happy, happy. I wonder how people are in Uruguay. Let's continue to dream."
Cavani has scored three goals in Russia but faces a race to be fit to feature against Les Bleus on July 6, with medical tests to determine to the severity of the problem.
"I hope it's nothing," he added. "We'll see what happens, we'll do exams.
"I felt pain in my calf and could not continue on the field."
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends