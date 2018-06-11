FIFA World Cup: Frank Lampard questions the inclusion of VAR in Russia

Bengaluru, June 11: Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard said that he is not sure about the inclusion of Video Assistant Technology (VAR) this early on the biggest stage - the World Cup. VAR has been implemented in some of the top European leagues like Italy, Germany etc but it will be the first time that the technology will be used in a World Cup.
The new technology has been in the subject of controversy on several occasions for some controversial calls. Many footballers and managers have raised questions about the implication of the method and some have suggested that the system hinders the flow of the game. However, despite such calls, FIFA maintained their stance regarding the VAR inclusions.
The football's governing body has chosen 13 assigned officials for this role only and has presented a room for the officials in each venue. The technology will now be used in reviewing goals and appeals like penalty and red card. Furthermore, the replays regarding a call will also be shown live on the giant screen.
However, recently named Derby County manager and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has raised questions regarding the decision.
The English midfielder who saw his goal in 2010 World Cup controversially ruled out despite the ball clearly crossing the line against mighty Germany now has claimed that he does not think the system is fit for purpose yet.
Lampard said: "Goalline technology was a no brainer with that goal of mine. But VAR is going to be a huge discussion point. It's too early. We've not got it nailed down yet.
"Different refs in different countries are having problems. We are not using it in the Premier League. I just think we're going to cause ourselves problems in the most important football tournament in the world. I didn't see it needing to be rushed.
"The last thing we need is looking at whether that foul 30 seconds earlier affected that goal which might have been offside. It's very complicated."
The tournament will kick off on June 14 when host country Russia play the first match against Saudi Arabia.
