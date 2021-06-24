Football
Finnish midfielder Kauko signs for ATKMB days after Euro elimination

By Pti

Kolkata, June 24: Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday announced the signing of Finland midfielder Joni Kauko, days after his national team was eliminated from the ongoing European Championships.

The addition will give the ISL side a big boost ahead of their AFC Cup group D campaign, starting in August.

"Kauko will be seen playing in a green-and-maroon jersey in the next season. ATK MB made an agreement with him on Thursday," the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who came in as a substitute in all Finland games with a total match time of 57 minutes, will replace Spaniard Javi Hernandez in the Antonio Lopez Habas-coaches side.

Finland finished with three points with an opening round win over Denmark.

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 20:02 [IST]
