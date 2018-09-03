Firminho backs Liverpool team-mate Alisson Becker

Bengaluru, September 3: After Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's blunder, which led to a goal in the Reds' 2-1 win against Leicester City, forward Roberto Firmino has come out in support of his team-mate. Firminho also stated that fellow defender Virgil Van Dijk was at fault, stating that the back pass from the defender was not great.
The Reds made things very tough for themselves during their Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester in the King Power Stadium. Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the 10th and 45th minute respectively put them in the driving position in the game heading into half-time. But in the 63rd minute, a back pass from Virgil van Dijk put Liverpool's record signing into a situation where he should have cleared the ball.
The goalkeeper received the ball and tried to make a turn to avoid Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho. Alisson paid the price for putting him team at risk as Iheanacho stole possession, squared the ball to Rachid Ghezzal, who converted calmly. Liverpool emerged unscathed from the match though, and maintained their winning start to the Premier League.
Following the game, the Brazilian keeper duly admitted his mistake however also pointed out that return ball from Van Dijk was not ideal but he should have come out from the situation better.
Speaking about his mistake, Alisson said: "It was bad judgement. I made a mistake reading the play." Pointing out at Van Dijk's service, he further added: "I didn't get a very good pass.
"We talked about that in the dressing room and I spoke to Virgil. It wasn't a good pass but I could have just kicked it long. I wanted to keep playing and keep the possession. Now everyone is going to analyse that. I'm not going to be stupid and make the same mistake. We have to learn from our mistakes."
Now echoing the same thought, attacker Firmino also has chosen to detour some of the blame from Alisson's shoulder and suggested he believes his goalkeeper was placed under unnecessary pressure from his team-mate.
"The pass was not all that either," Firmino reportedly told ESPN Brasil. "Alisson tried to fix it, but unfortunately it went wrong."
Alisson conceded the first goal of the season against Leicester although it did not affect Liverpool's point tally anyway. The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League with four consecutive wins and the team will surely now enjoy a positive international break.