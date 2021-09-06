Five best current Under-21 players in the Premier League

Curtis Jones - Liverpool
Curtis Jones is only 20 years of age and is already a valued member of Jurgen Klopp's squad. The Englishman created history by becoming the youngest ever captain at 19 years and 5 days which speaks volumes regarding his talent and potential.
Heralded as a future superstar at Anfield, the academy graduate of the Reds is a versatile and technically gifted midfielder and Klopp seems to be a huge fan of the youngster. He is yet to feature for the Reds this season but is expected to get plenty of playing time as the season progresses.
Harvey Elliott - Liverpool
On 4 May 2019, Harvey Elliott became the youngest ever Premier League player at the age of just 16 years and 30 days while at his boyhood club Fulham.
Liverpool eventually won the race for the signature of the wonderkid later that summer and in two years' time, he seems to have done enough to make way into Jurgen Klopp's first team with relative ease.
The 18-year-old had a fantastic last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and Klopp has not only retained him this season but he has also started two of the Reds' three League games so far looking lively every time he was on the ball.
Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea
One of the key members of the England Under-17 side that won the FIFA Undr-17 World Cup in India in 2017, Hudson-Odoi has not quite progressed as far in his career as his teammates like Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden but the 20-year-old still remains a wonderful talent who can become a world beater.
Hudson-Odoi has found it difficult to get gametime on a weekly basis at Stamford Bridge and looks like more of a rotation player for this season and that would be a shame for a player so much gifted.
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
Ever since his emergence in the first-team scenes at Arsenal, Saka has been incredible for the Gunners and always looked like a glimmer of hope in troubled times of the club.
A versatile wide player who can play on either flank both as a winger or as an inside-forward and even as a left-back, the Englishman could prove to be the difference maker for Arsenal in years to come. Saka has also been entrusted as a key player for England already which shows how special a talent he is.
Mason Greenwood - Manchester United
Manchester United have produced some real gems from their youth academy in the past and Mason Greenwood has what it takes to join that elite list of homegrown superstars.
Just 20 years of age now, Greenwood already has more than 100 appearances to his name for a huge club like United and is already a key player. The dynamic forward, who can play either as a number nine or as a wide forward, has 32 goals for the Red Devils across all competitions till date in 108 games.
Honourable mentions
• Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)
• Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)
• Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves)
• Neco Williams (Liverpool)
• Fabio Silva (Wolves)
• Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa)
• Billy Gilmour (Chelsea/ On loan at Norwich)
• Tariq Lamptey (Brtighton and Hove Albion)
• Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
• Valentino Livramento (Southampton)