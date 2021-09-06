Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Five best current Under-21 players in the Premier League

By
Arsenals Bukayo Saka is the first name among the team-sheet
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is the first name among the team-sheet

Bengaluru, September 6: Premier League has always been home to some excellent young players over the years. The top tier of English football might be among the most difficult leagues in the whole world.

While the Premier League may not seem too ideal for young players, we have seen plenty of youngsters break into the first team to prove that age is no barrier if there is talent.

The likes of Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and many more became world beaters in the past from the Premier League before even turning 21. In this article, we take a look at five best under-21 players in the Premier League right now.

Curtis Jones - Liverpool

Curtis Jones - Liverpool

Curtis Jones is only 20 years of age and is already a valued member of Jurgen Klopp's squad. The Englishman created history by becoming the youngest ever captain at 19 years and 5 days which speaks volumes regarding his talent and potential.

Heralded as a future superstar at Anfield, the academy graduate of the Reds is a versatile and technically gifted midfielder and Klopp seems to be a huge fan of the youngster. He is yet to feature for the Reds this season but is expected to get plenty of playing time as the season progresses.

Harvey Elliott - Liverpool

Harvey Elliott - Liverpool

On 4 May 2019, Harvey Elliott became the youngest ever Premier League player at the age of just 16 years and 30 days while at his boyhood club Fulham.

Liverpool eventually won the race for the signature of the wonderkid later that summer and in two years' time, he seems to have done enough to make way into Jurgen Klopp's first team with relative ease.

The 18-year-old had a fantastic last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and Klopp has not only retained him this season but he has also started two of the Reds' three League games so far looking lively every time he was on the ball.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea

One of the key members of the England Under-17 side that won the FIFA Undr-17 World Cup in India in 2017, Hudson-Odoi has not quite progressed as far in his career as his teammates like Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden but the 20-year-old still remains a wonderful talent who can become a world beater.

Hudson-Odoi has found it difficult to get gametime on a weekly basis at Stamford Bridge and looks like more of a rotation player for this season and that would be a shame for a player so much gifted.

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Ever since his emergence in the first-team scenes at Arsenal, Saka has been incredible for the Gunners and always looked like a glimmer of hope in troubled times of the club.

A versatile wide player who can play on either flank both as a winger or as an inside-forward and even as a left-back, the Englishman could prove to be the difference maker for Arsenal in years to come. Saka has also been entrusted as a key player for England already which shows how special a talent he is.

Mason Greenwood - Manchester United

Mason Greenwood - Manchester United

Manchester United have produced some real gems from their youth academy in the past and Mason Greenwood has what it takes to join that elite list of homegrown superstars.

Just 20 years of age now, Greenwood already has more than 100 appearances to his name for a huge club like United and is already a key player. The dynamic forward, who can play either as a number nine or as a wide forward, has 32 goals for the Red Devils across all competitions till date in 108 games.

Honourable mentions

Honourable mentions

• Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)

• Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

• Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves)

• Neco Williams (Liverpool)

• Fabio Silva (Wolves)

• Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa)

• Billy Gilmour (Chelsea/ On loan at Norwich)

• Tariq Lamptey (Brtighton and Hove Albion)

• Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

• Valentino Livramento (Southampton)

Comments

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 12:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments