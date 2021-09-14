Five highest-paid right backs in Premier League

Bengaluru, September 14: Full-backs are becoming more and more important in modern football as the game has evolved. Earlier, the full-backs used to operate more like wider central defenders and their key job was to defend and sit back.
However, nowadays, they are the most dynamic players in the whole team charging up and down the pitch all the time and are expected to provide a much greater attacking threat compared to earlier days while also defending well.
We have seen some excellent complete full-backs in Europe in recent times and the Premier League is no exception. In this article, we will take a look at five highest-paid right-backs in the Premier League right now.
5. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - £80,000-a-week
The most expensive right-back of all time, Cancelo experienced a poor start to life at Manchester City but has grown into his role with time. He is equally adept on either full-back positions and is a key player for the Cityzens.
The Portuguese international is excellent going forward and also has the discipline to track back when needed for his team.
4. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) - £80,769-a-week
While Clyne is no more the player he used to be a few years back, he is still one of the highest-paid players in his position. His former club Crystal Palace took a gamble by signing the Englishman in 2020 and he has not quite managed to live up to the expectations at Selhurst Park.
3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) - £90,000-a-week
Another product of the Crystal Palace academy, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is arguably the best defensive right-back in the Premier League and is well-known for his tackling ability. While he has to work on his output at the other end of the pitch, he still has age on his side to become a complete full-back in years to come.
2. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - £110,000-a-week
One of the most athletic full-backs in recent times, Kyle Walker has been a key member of Pep Guardiola's dominant Manchester City side over the years.
Despite England having a plethora of options at his position, he is still the first-choice of Gareth Southgate in the England setup as well which speaks volumes about his ability, leadership and completeness.
1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - £180,000-a-week
Widely considered as the best right-back in the world in terms of attacking output, Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most crucial members of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.
When a full-backs competes with attacking midfielders in terms of assists produced, it is needless to say how good he is going forward and on top of that, he is one of the best set-piece takers in the world as well.
The 22-year-old has rightly earned his new deal at Anfield and could go on to become one of the best attacking full-backs in the history of the game.