Five highest scoring foreign players in Premier League history

Kolkata, April 6: Premier League has been blessed with incredible foreign talents over the years.
Here, we will look at five such foreign players to have scored the most number of goals in the top tier of English football.
5. Robbie Keane - 126 goals in 349 games
Keane was somewhat of a journeyman to have appeared for many clubs during his illustrious career. In Premier League alone, the former Republic of Ireland international appeared for Wolves, Coventry City, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United and Aston Villa. However, his most memorable spell in the Premier League was with Spurs.
4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 127 goals in 288 games
Hasselbaink played for the likes of Leeds United and Chelsea among others during his time in England. The Dutchman was unfortunate to not play in strong teams during his era, as he failed to win a major trophy of note.
3. Robin van Persie - 144 goals in 280 games
If not for his injury problems Van Persie could have been the best striker of his time. The Dutchman was brilliant on his day and his incredible season in Manchester United colours will forever be remembered for his heroics that led the club to their 20th League title.
2. Thierry Henry - 175 goals in 254 games
Regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation and one of the best players to have graced the Premier League, Henry is also the greatest player to ever put on an Arsenal shirt. The World Cup-winner with France was simply unstoppable and was one of the key factors behind the rise of Premier League's popularity across the world.
1. Sergio Aguero - 181 goals in 271 games
The all-time record goalscorer of Manchester City, Aguero has been integral to the Cityzens rise to a superpower in England. The Argentinian international will be leaving Etihad this summer with his contract expiry and it will take quite an effort for city to find a suitable successor