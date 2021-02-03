Five important Premier League games to watch in February

Bengaluru, Feb 3: Premier League is currently at the junction point of the season - a period which classifies many future outcomes.
As of now, the league table is in a mess with no top teams putting in a proper title challenge. Although, it still appears like Liverpool and Manchester City will fight neck to neck till the end for a settlement but high-flying Manchester United could also join them in the race. The race for a top-four spot meanwhile is still up for the grab for the likes of Tottenham Hotspurs, Chelsea, Leicester City etc.
Keeping all such in mind, there's no doubt things could change quickly this month. So here we have enlisted five such games, which could make a difference this month:
1. Spurs vs Chelsea- 5th February, 11.00 PM
With both teams looking to improve their position in the league table and a top fourth berth mostly their checkered-flag, this could be an exciting game to watch.
2. Liverpool vs Manchester City 7th Feb, 10.00 AM
This tie could once again prove to be a big factor in the title decider. The Reds are as of now four points behind City but they could look to close the gap with this fixture.
3. Manchester City vs Spurs 13th Feb, 11.00 PM
Guardiola versus Mourinho has always proved to be a cracker of a match and this game should not be an exception. In the first settlement, this term Mourinho got the upper hand. But with the Cityzens currently on a sublime run, Pep will be eager to win the game maintaining the top spot. Spurs on the other hand, would also look to register a famous win in their troubling campaign.
4. Liverpool vs Everton 20th Feb, 11.00 PM
No matter what the league standing is, this very game has always produced excitement and this too should not disappoint us. The last Merseyside derby ended in a stalemate with controversies surrounding it after Pickford's harsh challenge on Van Dijk. So both sets of the fans could look at this tie eagerly.
5. Chelsea vs Manchester United 26th Feb, 10.00 PM
Both the teams as of now have pretty poor big game records this season. So with both of them yet to win against any heavyweight opponent, they would surely look into this game to make his team move upwards.