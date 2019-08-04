Five low-key signings who can have a big impact in Premier League this season

|
Llyod Kelly - Bournemouth
Eddie Howe's side forked out an eye-watering £13m sum to grab 20-year-old Llyod Kelly early in the transfer window from Championship side Bristol City.
Although the fee looks relatively high for a Championship side but his profile and development suggest he can be the next big thing in English football.
The Cherries play in an attacking system with two fullbacks bombarding the flanks and the 20-year-old can be the perfect material for Howe. Kelly had primarily featured at left-back for the Robins under manager Lee Johnson last season, starting 26 league games, scoring once assisting twice. Elegant on the ball, athletically effective with and without it, and physical enough to be a defensive asset, the youngster is still unproven in the top tier and it could soon change this season.
Pablo Fornals - West Ham United
The Spaniard's signature did not come cheap but West Ham look to have pulled off a real coup signing the under-21 star for just £24m.
The 23-year-old although has had a frustrating campaign last term with low-key numbers but two seasons back he picked up 12 assists in Spain’s top flight the season which certainly speaks volume of his talent.
In recent Under-21 World Cup, he was also instrumental in Spain winning it and with him expected to play under a veteran and attacking manager Pellegrini who now has a lot of firepower in the final third- may be better than Villareal, his numbers should be better than the last term.
Tom Heaton - Aston Villa
Villa are currently the highest spenders in the Premier League after just getting the promotion this term, by forking out around £120m for around 11 new players but they seem to have pulled the ultimate plus by signing the England keeper for just £8m.
The 33-year-old has been a mainstay of the Burnley side since joining as Sean Dyche's first permanent signing in 2013. He played a key role in the two Championship promotion seasons and his form in the second half of the last term helped keep Burnley up.
Che Adams- Southampton
Adams is another player from Championship who is likely to have an exciting campaign this term given his recent development. The 22-year-old English striker scored 22 goals in the Championship last season and being an English footballer and signing for just £15m with such profile definitely represents good business for Southampton.
His hold-up play and the end product in a two-man forward system is also expected to suit him while playing in a team that does not create many chances. Those 22 goals last season came from a relatively modest 2.7 shots per 90 minutes.
He also created 10 more chances (67) than any other striker in the Championship and scored five times from outside the box.
Jean-Philippe Gbamin- Everton
Everton completed the signing of Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Mainz 05 in a deal worth around €25m replacing Gueye who departed for PSG.
Although relatively unknown but any Bundesliga follower will comprehend how important and versatile the player has been for the German side. The Ivory Coast player is a defensive medio but easily can also play in the central half as well right back.
Klopp wanted to sign him back in January 2018 and wanted to utilise him as a centre-back but Mainz did not let him go at that time. Gbamin has been brought into to do the dirty work for the team, sweeping up and sniffing out danger; the role Gueye occupied.
While the Ivorian’s tackling and interception numbers don’t quite hit Gueye-esque levels but still it is on the same level while playing for a lower tabled side.
Since Gbamin joined Mainz in July 2016, he has made 182 tackles – the 12th-highest number in the Bundesliga during that time. He also ranks 13th among Bundesliga midfielders during that time for interceptions, making 133.