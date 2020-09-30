Five most expensive goalkeepers in Premier League history

Kolkata, September 30: With the Premier League transfer window set to close on October 5, we look at five most expensive goalkeepers in the history of the top flight of English football.
Edouard Mendy (Rennes to Chelsea) - €25 million
The most recent arrival to this list is Mendy, who Chelsea bought following his impressive season at Ligue 1 side Rennes. While he is not exactly young at 28, he will definitely give Frank Lampard and the Chelsea fans plenty of options.
Jordan Pickford (Sunderland to Everton) - €28.5 million
Pickford holds the record for being the most expensive British goalkeeper of all time and also has the trust of Gareth Southgate as he continues to remain England's first-choice under the bar. Since his mega-bucks move from Sunderland to Everton, the 26-year-old has had a mixed time at Goodison Park.
Ederson (Benfica to Manchester City) - €40 million
One of the best goalkeepers in the world, Ederson has been integral to Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola. The 27-year-old is the third-most expensive keeper in the Premier League history.
Alisson Becker (AS Roma to Liverpool) - €62.5 million
Ederson might be one of the best goalkeepers, but he is still not the first choice for Brazil because of the presence of Becker, who is arguably the most complete keeper in the world. The Brazilian has been integral to Liverpool's excellent transformation over the past couple of years.
Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea) - €80 million
Arrizabalaga holds the record of being the most-expensive goalkeeper of all times. But since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard has been making the headlines for his costly errors on a weekly basis.