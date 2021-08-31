Five most expensive signings in Arsenal history

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Arsenal have made a nightmare start to the 2021-22 Premier League season as they currently occupy the bottom spot in the table after three games. They have not only lost all three of their opening games but have also failed to register a single goal so far.
It's no surprise that the fans are demanding manager Mikel Arteta to face the axe as soon as possible and are also urging the top management to bolster their squad before the transfer window slams shut.
However, it won't be fair to say that the club have not backed Arteta this summer with the Gunners being the highest spenders in Europe during this transfer window. The North London club has spent approximately €147 million for the services of Ben white, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares and they still seem to be light years away from challenging for a top-four spot.
Ben White's arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion to the Emirates makes him the third most expensive Arsenal player of all time. In this article, we will take a look at five most expensive signings in the history of Arsenal Football Club.
5. Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal - €50 million
Thomas Partey was regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe at the time when Arsenal snapped him up from Atletico Madrid but the Ghana international has never been able to justify his price tag in an Arsenal shirt due to the series of injuries he suffered over the course of his Arsenal career so far.
4. Alexandre Lacazette from Olympique Lyonnais to Arsenal - €53 million
Expectations were massive from Lacazette when Arsenal brought him in from Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais back in 2017 and it will be fair to say that the Frenchman has not been able to live up to those. The 30-year-old has had a pretty mixed spell at the Emirates and has never been able to break the 20-goal barrier in a single campaign in an Arsenal shirt.
3. Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion to Arsenal - €58 million
The only member of this list from this summer, Ben White is a statement signing by the Gunners with the 23-year-old establishing himself as a fine ball-playing defender. White was chased by a host of clubs in the Premier League like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United who were all in better positions compared to Arsenal but the Gunners winning the race showed that they still remain a massive club.
2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal - €63.8 million
The only name in this list who has been an undisputed hit is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Gabon international having paid back every penny the Gunners spent on him. The 32-year-old even won the Golden Boot award in the 2018/19 season and barring his poor form in the closing stages of the last season, he has been excellent for Arsenal.
1. Nicolas Pepe from Lille to Arsenal - €80 million
Nicolas Pepe remains the most expensive Arsenal player in history and it is fair to say that the 26-year-old has failed to live up to his price tag. The Gunners spent a mammoth €80 million fee for the Ivorian back in the summer of 2019 but the fleet-footed attacker has only been able to impress on rare occasions.