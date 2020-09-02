Five most expensive signings made by newly-promoted Premier League clubs

Bengaluru, Sept 2: The big clubs always grab the centre of attention during the transfer season for their effort to get the biggest stars.
But nowadays with Premier League's lucrative TV deal and foreign investment from cash-riched owners, the newly promoted teams also don't shy away from throwing money.
Last season Aston Villa, the previous year Fulham, all after getting promoted plunged huge cash around the teams. And this year newly Promoted Leeds United too seem to be following the same path who already have set the record of making the most expensive signings made by a newly-promoted club.
Marcelo Bielsa's acquisition of Rodrigo from Valencia has embarked the record but who are the other four record signings by newly promoted teams?
Below we have taken a look at those five names:
1. Rodrigo – £27m (Leeds)
Bielsa did not waste his time improving his side following their PL return after 16 long years and the Argentine coach broke the club record spending £27million on the Spanish forward from Valencia.
Leeds were desperate to add one attacker to support Bamford and the Spanish international now could be their leading man this Summer.
2. Jean Michael Seri – £25m (Fulham)
After their return to PL in 2018, the London based side spent hugely on a couple of new impressive acquisitions and Seri was one of them. Fulham allegedly beat the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal to sign him. But Seri flopped massively and could not help the club maintain the PL status. He did not play any part last season in the Championship and spent the full season on loan with Galatasaray. But with them returning to PL he again may get another shot in England’s top flight.
3. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa – £22.3m (Fulham)
Another midfielder who completed a big-money move from Ligue 1 but did not prove to be too influential for the side. He too, following the relegation last season, spent time with Villareal where he has re-energised his fortunes. He’s now wanted by the Spanish side but Scott Parker could hand him another chance in PL.
4. Aleksandar Mitrovic – £22m (Fulham)
Getting the big Serbian on a permanent deal was the best business that Summer Fulham did. However, his 11 Premier League goals weren’t enough to save them. But he made sure to bring them back again in the Premier League this season by scoring 26 goals last season.
5. Tyrone Mings – £20m (Aston Villa)
Villa followed Fulham's footsteps last season and almost spent around 120 million. Getting defender Mings on a permanent deal was their highest business last Summer and it proved to be somehow fruitful. Among all the struggling players, the English defender was solid for Villa last season and it even helped him to break into the national team.