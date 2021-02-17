Kolkata, February 17: Central midfield is arguably the most important position in football and at the same time, it is also the most difficult one to play in.
For a team to be successful, having solid central midfielders is an absolute must.
Here, we look at five most valuable central midfielders in the world right now.
5. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
Pogba's stock has taken a dip in recent times But, on his day, he still remains a top player and is one of the best in his position.
4. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
Regarded as the future of the Barcelona midfield, De Jong is a generational talent and has already shown his quality at Camp Nou. A technically gifted midfielder who is known for his excellent range of passing and vision, the Dutchman will certainly go places.
3. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)
Goretzka's place in the Bayern side was under threat in the summer of 2019, but since then, he has turned around his career. A complete midfielder, the former Schalke man has bit of everything and is on his way to become a Bayern legend.
2. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)
Another complete midfielder, Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the most impressive players in Serie A over the last few seasons and is the key reason behind Lazio's rise. The 25-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from clubs across Europe.
1. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)
The most valuable central midfielder in the world right now, Valverde has been a key cog in Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side over the last few years. The Uruguay international is an all-round midfielder and is expected to be at the Santiago Bernabeu for a decade at the minimum.