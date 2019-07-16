Five players Tottenham could sign this summer

Bengaluru, July 16: Tottenham are back in business in the transfer market this summer with Mauricio Pochettino already started splashing on his preferred targets.
After two transfer windows without signing a player, Moura being the last man to arrive in January 2018, now is the time for Daniel Levy to dip into his relatively deep pockets and back Mauricio Pochettino.
The North London side have already broken their bank to sign Lyon midfield sensation Ndombele while they also acquired the signature of Leeds youngster Jack Clarke who after signing has been sent on loan to the Championship side.
Despite repeated impressive results over the last couple of years Spurs’ squad always seemed to have faced lack of depth in their squad but the north Londoners this time plan to massively invest in the squad and below are the four names who could arrive before the transfer window ends.
Giovani Lo Celso
A brilliant box-to-box midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso has gone from Paris Saint-Germain reject to one of La Liga’s most prominent stars in just 12 months.
Spurs have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the attacking midfielder.
However, the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee. Real Betis value the Argentine midfielder at around €70m and Spurs have not agreed to pay up yet. Signing Lo Celso could prove to be difficult without a sale but with Eriksen looking for an exit, he could be his perfect replacement. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Jack Grealish
Grealish is another midfield option which Pochettino has been reportedly looking on for a long time. Their interest in the English youngster has been an open secret since last Summer but in consecutive windows, Levy failed to land him resulted in the talented Englishman signing a new contract with the Villas. Now with the Villa captain already in EPL after gaining promotion this term, signing him would be a more difficult task and Tottenham are only expected to make an offer for him if their own creative force Christian Eriksen heads for the exit door while they also fail to land Celso.
Ryan Sessegnon
Ryan Sessegnon is one of the hottest prospects to come out of English football right now. He tore the Championship up and was the driving force behind Fulham's promotion to the Premier League.
Spurs were eager to land him last year but the youngster chose to remain with his boyhood side to experience the first tier of English football. The teenage prodigy although didn’t exactly set the Premier League alight, but at just 19 has more than enough time to make that right.
Tottenham are in need of a new full-back with Danny Rose expected to leave and Sessegnon has all the quality to shine in this side. Fulham, however, could look for a hefty fee for the teenager.
Dani Alves
Spurs are looking to offload right-backs Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier, leaving just Kyle Walker-Peters the only remaining player in that position. The move for the Brazilian goes against Pochettino’s regular transfer policy of raising young talent.
However, with Alves available on a free transfer, as well as Trippier and Aurier free to leave the club, the move could act as a money saver.
William Saliba
With star defender, Toby Alderweireld lined up for an exit in Summer, Tottenham have reportedly lined up a surprise move for Etienne's young defender Saliba.
Just a week back the centre-back appeared set for a move to the Emirates Stadium until Spurs made a late push to hijack the deal. Spurs met Saint-Etienne officials last Saturday to try to complete a move, with the Premier League side’s proposal trumping Arsenal’s initial offer.
However, now reportedly Unai Emery’s side have too tabled the same bid with €30m and much-improved add ons. But the French side may now take some time to weigh up Saliba’s priorities and if they can push the price up even more.