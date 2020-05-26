Five possible moves for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico

Bengaluru, May 26: Ajax are likely to sell a host of players this summer with club finances taking a significant dip following the outbreak of coronavirus.
Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is reportedly one of them.
The Argentine left-back has been a consistent figure for Erik ten Hag’s side, following his arrival in Amsterdam from Independiente in 2018. However, with no agreement in place over a new contract, the Dutch side is likely to sell him in Summer.
He has managed 99 appearances so far boasting impressive attacking qualities coupled with 12 goals and 15 assists. But despite such an effective display he is likely to be available for as low £20m. Unsurprisingly it has attracted plenty of attention. Five sides have been linked with the player and below we have analysed where he can end up next.
PSG
The most probable destination the Argentine can look up to next. The Paris based side has already shown their intention to land a new left-back with Layvin Kurzawa is set to depart at the end of the season when his contract expires.
Juan Bernat is the only recognised left-back at the club and Tuchel is likely to put money on the line for a new one. They have been linked with Porto's Alex Telles recently but the Brazilian is reportedly drawing a generous fee.
Paris Saint-Germain are unwilling to match the amount so the more financially viable option could work in favour of the 27-year-old Argentine. He'd no doubt suit the style of play at Le Parc des Princes that too under an attacking manager like Tuchel.
Arsenal
In the short period of time, although Arteta hasn't completely fixed the team but surely has improved the side gradually. But the Spanish tactician is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season, putting the foremost priority on the defence.
However, left-back should not be the area they must look to rebuild as of now. They already have three options over there with Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka and last Summer's £25m signing Kieran Tierney. With the Gunners set to face a budget cut due to coronavirus and lack of Champions league, it is highly unlikely of them to spend £20m on the Argentine.
Atletico Madrid
Renan Lodi is the only recognised left-back at the club and Diego Simeone doesn't appear to have been fully convinced with him. Centre-back Mario Hermoso has often filled in at that role while even midfielder Saul Niguez too has slotted in a couple of times. It is quite evident that the Argentine manager needs reinforcements and he could well look into his compatriot for strengthening. The asking fee should not be a problem for Atletico. The only concern could be if his attack-minded football would suit Simeone's defensive yet compact system.
Chelsea
Lampard’s choice for the left-back role has been a topic of discussion among fans for quite a while and as it stands, there is likely to be a new addition in the Summer. Both Emerson and Marcos Alonso have had a fair amount of chances this season to impress the new boss. However, apparently, it has not gotten over the English boss who now wants a new option at the left-back in Summer. Ben Chilwell has long been linked with a move to west London but his substantial fee has put a hold on the transfer. At such a moment, £20m move for a well experienced and attacking left-back could be the perfect scenario for Lampard.
Barcelona
Barcelona reportedly have put on as many as six players on the transfer list to generate money for the coming transfer window. Left-back Junior Firpo is apparently one of them. The Catalan side paid a whopping £30 million for the Real Betis' left-back in Summer considering him as a possible successor for Jordi-Alba.
However, the 23-year-old so far has spent most of his time on the bench. With a desperate need of funding, the Blaugrana now want to sell the fullback although there's very little chance of them making any recoup of the paid fee. A move for the 27-year-old can only be possible if they can find buyers but given the circumstances, the most likely outcome could be him staying at Camp Nou for another season.