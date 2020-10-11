Football
Five Ireland players to miss Wales clash due to positive COVID-19 test

By Peter Thompson
Aviva Stadium
The FAI revealed Stephen Kenny will be unable to call upon five players after a member of the squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Dublin, October 11: Five Republic of Ireland players will miss Sunday's Nations League clash with Wales after an unnamed player tested positive for coronavirus.

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah were forced to miss the Euro 2020 playoff encounter with Slovakia on Thursday as they were deemed to have been in close contact with a member of staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

The FAI announced ahead of the Group B4 showdown with Wales that a member of Stephen Kenny's squad returned a positive test on Friday.

Another four players will not face Ryan Giggs' side due to having close contact with the individual who tested positive.

The FAI also revealed that the member of the backroom team who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bratislava on Wednesday may have received a 'false positive' result.

Two further tests carried out on that individual came back as negative and the FAI will discuss the issue with UEFA.

Ireland boss Kenny will review his options for a Nations League match against Finland on Wednesday following the meeting with Wales.

Story first published: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
