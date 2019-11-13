Football Delhi to launch Juvenile Homes Football League at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi, November 13: Football Delhi is all set to launch a Juvenile Homes Football League at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi from November 14 to December 15.
This league is part of the Juvenile Homes Football Programme, launched by Football Delhi in collaboration with the Department of Child and Women's Development, Government of Delhi. Eight Juvenile Homes are part of this football programme and 6 teams will be participating in the tournament.
Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Shri Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel will be the chief guest at the inaugural match on 14th November. Shri Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Govt of NCT of Delhi, will also be attending the opening match.
"We are extremely happy to implement the Juvenile Football Programme at government homes in Delhi. We have observed that these youngsters have tremendous energy and focus on football and if we can help them in their life through football, it will be very satisfying for us," said Shaji Prabhakaran, President of Football Delhi.
"We also take this opportunity to thank AU Small Finance Bank for their valuable support for the organization of the tournament for these youth, who deserve the best of support from all of us," he added.
The juvenile football programme was launched on 15th February this year and the objective of the football programme is to engage the youth of Juvenile Homes constructively through football.
"Sports for Development has been one of our key focus areas in our CSR strategy. We are always excited about initiatives which use sports as a tool for larger impact. We are happy to join hands with Football Delhi for Juvenile League," said Akshay Gujar, Lead - AU Foundation, who has partnered with Football Delhi for this cause.
