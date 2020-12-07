Football Yearender 2020: Five best central defenders in the Premier League 2020

Bengaluru, December 7: 'Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles' - Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary quote is true from every aspect. No matter how good a team is in terms of going forward and scoring goals, it is difficult for them to win trophies unless they have quality at the back who can hold onto the lead.
Holders Liverpool FC are a fine example of this. The Reds only achieved success after strengthening their defence following the arrival of Virgil van Dijk, before which they were an entertaining side to watch but found it hard to win silverware.
In recent times, games of central defenders have changed drastically. They are no more limited to just defending but contribute wholly to the game with a great effect.
In this article, we will take a look at the five best central defenders in the Premier League in 2020:
Ben White - Brighton and Hove Albion
Although Ben White has played in the Premier League in only the 2020-21 season, he has made such an impact that we had to include him in the list. Following his excellent loan spell with Leeds United last time and helping the Whites get their much-awaited promotion, the English defender was wanted by almost every top club in the Premier League but chose to stay at the Amex.
His decision has proven to be right so far as his stocks have gone even higher thanks to his all-round game at the heart of the Brighton defence. A sensational passer of the ball and someone who is tactically and technically very much astute, White has plenty in his locker and could soon earn his big move to one of the big clubs in the country.
Toby Alderweireld - Tottenham Hotspur
Toby Alderweireld has been one of the standout defenders in the Premier League for several years now and particularly in the 2020-21 season. He has been phenomenal for Spurs as Jose Mourinho's side lead the table after 11 games. The Belgian is a complete central defender who not only leads the back-line but also plays a key role for the team with his passing from the back.
He is also aerially excellent which is evident from his average of 2.1 aerial duels won per game. If he can keep up his game and fitness, Spurs could very well put in a proper title challenge this season.
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
When reports of Virgil van Dijk's injury broke out, it was a hammer blow to the reigning champions Liverpool's hopes of retaining their title. Van Dijk has not only been the best defender in the Premier League in recent times, but there has also hardly been anyone better than him across the whole of Europe. It would be interesting to see how Liverpool fare without their star man in defence throughout the rest of the season but Jurgen Klopp's job has certainly been made harder by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.
Thiago Silva - Chelsea
Not many expected a 36-year-old Thiago Silva to make the impact he has made at Stamford Bridge following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian icon has shown that age is just a number and no matter how difficult the Premier League is, with experience and quality one can still find success even at the dusk of his career. Silva has completely transformed the Chelsea defence forming a solid partnership with Kurt Zouma at the back and thanks to that, Frank Lampard's Chelsea have fared pretty well in the 2020-21 season so far.
Caglar Soyuncu - Leicester City
Çaglar Söyüncü was the standout defender in the Premier League last season ahead of Virgil van Dijk and that was enough to earn him the top spot in this list even though the Turkish international has not played much football due to persistent injury troubles. The 24-year-old put in a fine shift last season at the heart of Leicester City back-line and not only caught the eye with his defensive skills but impressed with his overall game. It's a shame that he has not played much this season due to injuries and that has been a major blow for Brendan Rodgers' side.